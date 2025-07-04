New studies support Seppic’s coriander nutraceutical along a beauty-wellness axis
Seppic’s nutraceutical coriander extract Sepibliss has received new backing from a clinical study supporting its skin anti-aging and UV protection properties. The research was released alongside a consumer study demonstrating the ingredient’s “holistic support to beauty.”
Previous research, encompassing two clinical studies on women with reactive skin, showcased Sepibliss’ efficacy in UV protection and skin-soothing. Furthermore, in vitro investigations have demonstrated its anti-inflammatory and neuro-soothing attributes.
“The new data confirm the value of Sepibliss as a key active ingredient for all skins, including the most reactive,” says Salma Zahidi, product manager, Nutrition at Seppic. “Sepibliss cultivates holistic beauty and well-being, recognizing the intrinsic link between skin beauty and inner wellness.”
The skin is the primary barrier against the external world and is constantly subjected to several environmental and internal stressors, collectively known as the skin exposome.
“These aggressions can disrupt skin homeostasis, leading to skin hyperreactivity, unpleasant sensations, and accelerated aging. As a result, it can affect one’s self-perception and overall well-being,” the company highlights.
Skin and well-being axis
Seppic launched the Sepibliss brand in 2018 to address sensitive skin issues — notably via oral rather than skin application. The company claims the oral route ensures a holistic effect, reaching parts of the body creams cannot, such as the scalp.
Coriander oil is known for inhibiting various cell signaling pathways, providing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
The new clinical study involved 99 healthy women aged 35–65 with visible signs of skin aging who were supplemented with 100 mg/day or 200 mg/day of SepiblissOil for two months.
The study also reveals benefits for both skin appearance and overall well-being.
The study observed a significant reduction in wrinkle depth and increased firmness after two weeks with both dosage levels, including a 9% decrease in crow’s feet wrinkles after two months with 100 mg/day.
Sepibliss also enhanced skin barrier function, showing a 9% reduction in transepidermal water loss after one month of supplementation with 200 mg/day (and similar results with 100 mg/day).
Furthermore, a daily dose of 200 mg/day led to an 18% decrease in UV-induced erythema after two months and demonstrated protection against oxidative stress by reducing skin lipid peroxidation.
Beyond its direct skin benefits, Sepibliss also positively impacted overall well-being. A consumer study involving 89 healthy men and women experiencing moderate stress reported improvements in self-perceived well-being, enhanced mood, and increased self-confidence after two months of daily SepiblissOil intake.
Beauty-from-within
Innova Market Insights data reveals a strong consumer focus on beauty and skin health supplements. A report indicates that 37% of consumers take supplements daily for beauty and skin care, while 63% prioritize overall skin health.
This growing interest is also reflected in product development, as launches of hair, skin, and nail supplements increased by 12% between April 2020 and March 2025.
Nutrition Insight recently spoke with Virginie Grenier, the nutrition marketing manager at Seppic, to better understand some of the trends and innovations shaping the beauty-from-within space.