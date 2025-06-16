World Refill Day: L’Oréal promotes reusable packaging to drive circularity
L’Oréal Groupe has launched the #JoinTheRefillMovement campaign on this year’s World Refill Day to encourage consumers to purchase refillable packaging options.
The campaign includes advertising and social media content, and brands such as Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, and Kiehl’s will raise visibility about the number of refill options in the personal care industry.
“As the global beauty leader, we have an opportunity, as well as a responsibility, to create more circular solutions and set a new industry standard,” says Ezgi Barcenas, chief corporate responsibility officer at L’Oréal.
“Achieving this vision at scale demands more than innovation — it requires intention and action. That is why we are mobilizing our brands, our business partners, and our consumers to make refills the new norm.”
L’Oréal highlights that while 78% of consumers express interest in buying more sustainable products, they lack information about the sustainability of refillable options. The beauty company indicates that one La Vie Est Belle Elixir 100 ml refill bottle can save 73% glass, 66% plastic, and 61% cardboard compared to two 50 ml bottles.
Minimizing single-use plastic
The personal care industry is responsible for large amounts of waste from single-use packages. According to the British Beauty Council, 95% of cosmetics packaging in Britain is discarded.
Refill systems in personal care products offer eco-conscious options for consumers focused on environmental impact, as they can reduce industry waste and material usage by minimizing single-use plastics and supporting a circular economy.
Blanca Juti, chief corporate affairs and engagement officer at L’Oréal, says: “This campaign brings together some of our most iconic brands to invite consumers everywhere to #JoinTheRefillMovement.”
“We’d love consumers worldwide to experience how easy and rewarding it is to switch to refills and incorporate them into their regular beauty routines.”
Rewarding refill
According to L’Oréal, its global manufacturing sites have adapted in the last five years to enable a 17-fold increase in refillable options. This year’s World Refill Day initiative highlights L’Oréal’s “dedication to championing circularity with consumers [and] engagement with consumers to minimize waste.”
“Refillable and reusable packaging is becoming a defining factor in personal care as consumers seek products that seamlessly integrate into their daily rituals — evolving from mere functionality to lasting companions,” Iris Hubbes, manager of Trend and Design Directions at Schwan Cosmetics, previously told Personal Care Insights.
Recently, Unilever acquired the digital native personal care brand Wild, known for its refillable deodorant packaging. Pulpex partnered with Evolve Organic Beauty to create fiber-based bottles for refillable shower products.