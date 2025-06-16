E.L.F. and Pinterest create color cosmetics tool for personalized makeup
E.L.F. Cosmetics has launched Color E.L.F.nalysis, a digital personalized beauty tool developed with social media platform Pinterest. The tool allows users to find personalized makeup shades that suit their skin and forward them to a Pinterest board to shop for the recommended products.
By uploading a picture of oneself, the tool analyzes whether the skin tone is warm or cool, bright or muted, and has a light or deep contrast. When the tool has found shades suitable for their features, users are matched up with a Pinterest board.
“This tool, developed with Pinterest and in collaboration with real-life color experts, complements, not replaces, the human touch. It’s a seamless way for our community to discover what works for them and find their perfect E.L.F. product matches in just a few taps,” says Patrick O’Keefe, chief integrated marketing communications officer at E.L.F. Beauty.
Personalized makeup
The tool uses shopping behavior data from Pinterest. By looking at customer shopping behavior, searches, and saves, they found a 23% increase in “true summer makeup” and a 30% increase in “spring color palette analysis.”
The tool is free of charge is available globally. It guides users to season-specific content and makeup trends and allows companies to collect data on seasonal demands.
The collaboration also allows Pinterest creators to create “season-specific” content and extend their reach using paid ads and partnerships.
“With 1.6 billion makeup-related searches over the past year and a 22-fold increase in interest around tools like ‘color season analysis,’ it’s clear consumers are craving personalized beauty experiences,” says Katie Dombrowski, VP of Consumer Packaged Goods at Pinterest.
Tech innovations in the beauty industry are booming. Artificial intelligence for personalized beauty formulations is helping brands to create more environmentally responsible, personalized, and effective solutions.
The industry is moving from reactive to anticipatory care by addressing customer needs before they reach the surface. Technologies and formulations allow for the prediction, prevention, and personalization of personal care products.
“Color E.L.F.nalysis is about breaking down beauty barriers and making personalized color analysis accessible to every eye, lip, and face — for free,” says O’Keefe.
Last month, E.L.F. Beauty acquired Hailey Bieber’s skin care brand, Rhode, for US$1 billion, taking on US$600 million in debt for funding. A few days earlier, the beauty brand announced it would increase its prices after tariffs and inflation “hit them hard.”