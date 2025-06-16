Sustainable sourcing: Industry partners for humanization of women in shea supply chains
The Global Shea Alliance (GSA), EOS (Evolution of Smooth) Products, and non-profit Water for West Africa (WfWA) have partnered to empower women shea processors in Northern Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. The initiative works to improve access to clean water, quality infrastructure, sustainable livelihoods, and equitable value chains.
The program is designed to strengthen the capacity of 12,000 women in shea kernel and butter processing by enhancing product quality, creating jobs, and enabling greater private sector investment in women-led cooperatives.
“This partnership reflects a growing awareness that sustainability is not just about products — it’s about people. The women who produce shea are not beneficiaries. They are leaders in restoration, enterprise, and community development. It’s time they were recognized and supported as such,” Aaron Adu, managing director of the GSA, tells Personal Care Insights.
The collaboration aims to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient shea industry that recognizes and invests in the women at its foundation.
“Women in the shea sector face multiple intersecting challenges. Processing is physically demanding and often done with minimal tools, which limits efficiency and income,” says Adu.
“Many women also lack the technical, financial, or marketing training needed to grow their businesses. These challenges are compounded by climate impacts, declining tree populations, tree cutting, irregular production trends, limited access to the raw material, and limited recognition of the vital role that women play in the global supply chain.”
Supporting entrepreneurship
The program will give access to the resources needed to scale women shea processors’ operations. It will provide modern shea butter processing equipment to reduce physical labor, increase processing efficiency, and ensure consistent, high-quality products.
Entrepreneurship and business development training will also be offered to strengthen cooperative leadership, enable income diversification, and foster climate-smart enterprise.
“At EOS, we believe in sourcing with purpose. Investing in the women behind our shea supply chain is not only the right thing to do — it’s essential to building a responsible, traceable, and sustainable supply chain,” says Jonathan Teller, CEO of EOS Products.
EOS uses shea butter across its entire personal care portfolio. The beauty brand’s latest program provided two new income opportunities for shea harvesters: soap-making and beekeeping.
Soap making uses by-products from the shea harvesting process to create shea butter soap bars. This process can be done during the shea harvesting season as an additional income source. EOS also donated 350 apiaries, beekeeping suits, safety equipment, and provided training as an additional income source outside of the Shea season. The bees also positively impact the Shea Parklands’ environment.
Need for water
Another facet of cross-industry collaboration is implementing clean water infrastructure by constructing mechanized boreholes. It will also provide water, sanitation, and hygiene training to protect community health.
“Access to clean water is transformative. By improving the water quality used by shea farmers, we are enhancing product quality, reducing health risks, and opening new avenues for sustainable growth,” says Ricky McWhorter, executive director of WfWA.
Adu adds that access to water is a major barrier in shea butter farming.
“In the short term, women will experience immediate benefits in their day-to-day processing work. The new kneading and crushing machines significantly reduce the manual labor and time, while clean water access improves hygiene and safety during production,” he explains.
“In the medium term, we expect increased output, improved product quality, and stronger cooperative management due to the training. Within 12 to 18 months, we anticipate meaningful gains in women’s earnings, business confidence, and participation in the wider value chain.”
The partnership is formed as part of the Shea Investment and Jobs Creation Program. It is a two-year initiative (2023–2025) funded by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.
Future of farming
The GSA has conducted similar initiatives in six West African countries, which have impacted approximately 500,000 women.
“There has been important progress in the personal care industry, with more brands investing in ethical sourcing and community engagement. The GSA has played a key role in driving this shift by building cross-sector partnerships, promoting sustainability and inclusive sourcing, and advancing women’s empowerment through training, access to resources, and increased market visibility,” says Adu.
Adu continues that the personal care industry is critical in changing how shea butter is processed and calls for more to be done.
He suggests that companies invest directly in women-led cooperatives and infrastructure. He also supports traceability, access, and voices for women.
“Give visibility to the women behind the product. Beyond sourcing, brands should amplify the stories of these women and actively co-create programs that address social and environmental needs,” concludes Adu.