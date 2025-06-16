Symrise debuts organic UV filter for multiple cosmetic formats and evolving regulations
Symrise has launched Neo Heliopan 310, an organic UVB filter designed to deliver high sun protection and compatibility with various cosmetic formulations. The ingredient is positioned as a photostable agent for sunscreens, daily moisturizers, and anti-aging serums and emulsions.
According to the company, Neo Heliopan 310 is also soluble and performs well in water-resistant and water-free products, allowing for greater versatility in product development.
The ingredient, diethylhexyl butamido triazone, has a high absorption peak at 310 nm and is approved for use at concentrations up to 10% in major global markets, including the EU, China, Southeast Asia, and Mercosur.
Symrise positions the launch as part of its broader strategy to expand its sun care ingredient portfolio in line with regulatory expectations and evolving consumer demand.
“Sun protection becomes increasingly important for consumers around the world,” says Julio Bombonati, global category director of Sun Protection at Symrise.
“Our product answers to regulatory requirements known from traditional UV filters and provides strong UV protection and photoaging prevention.”
Broad compatibility
Symrise spotlights Neo Heliopan 310 for its combination of high UVB absorption and formulation compatibility. Its crystalline structure and three chromophore groups enable sun protection while simultaneously simplifying formulation challenges for cosmetic brands.
According to the company, this makes the filter a practical choice for developers looking to create lightweight and high-SPF products with a smoother skin feel.
Its solubility profile allows for incorporation into traditional emulsions and water-free formats, which are growing in popularity due to their environmental benefits and convenience.
The filter is also ideal for water-resistant applications, catering to consumer preferences for long-wearing sun protection.
Regarding safety and performance, Symrise notes that the filter’s stability under UV exposure enhances its protective efficacy and shelf life.
Limiting exposure
Companies are increasingly introducing advanced sun care ingredients that address formulation challenges and evolving consumer expectations.
According to Kao, 65% of women rely on physical barriers like parasols instead of sunscreen. This prompted the company to create Bioré UV Aqua Rich Airy Hold cream, a more wearable product that encourages proper application and reapplication.
Additionally, Shiseido recently developed a mineral sunscreen technology that boosts UV protection and leaves a transparent finish.
Earlier this year, the SCCS said that the common UV filter Benzophenone-2 shows clear estrogenic activity in laboratory and animal studies. However, the committee reported that a lack of data on reproductive toxicity prevented them from concluding on its overall safety. The ingredient has already fallen under scrutiny for its impact on marine life, particularly for bleaching coral reefs and inducing phototoxicity in aquatic ecosystems.