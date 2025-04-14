Shiseido reveals sunscreen dispersion technology for increased UV protection
Shiseido has developed a mineral sunscreen technology to boost UV protection and deliver a transparent finish. The technology relies on a mechanism that allows UV scattering agents to disperse evenly into a film after application rather than before.
The technology was created in collaboration with professor Susumu Inasawa from the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, Japan. According to internal tests, the new formulation provided up to 2.2 times more UV protection than similar products developed without the technology.
The researchers say the sunscreen is more effective than those currently on the market since the particles settle more evenly on the skin and stay on the surface instead of collecting in pores or crevices.
Delayed dispersion
Mineral sunscreens use UV scattering agents — often titanium dioxide or zinc oxide — to protect the skin from UV damage. These ingredients are usually dispersed in the formula to prevent clumping and maintain even coverage.
However, Shiseido’s approach intentionally starts with a “flocculated” state, where the UV scattering particles are clumped together. Once the sunscreen is applied, a volatile component in the formulation evaporates when exposed to air. This triggers the clumped particles to break apart, gradually separate, and spread into a thin, uniform layer.
As this transition occurs over time, the initial white appearance turns into a transparent, skin-like finish that matches the skin’s texture and contours.
According to the company, this delayed method enables better adhesion and transparency, which taps into the demand for a sunscreen that offers protection without leaving a white cast.
Researchers aimed to demonstrate how clumped UV particles could enhance sunscreen performance when managed correctly by reversing the conventional view that flocculation should be avoided.
Shiseido researchers note that formulators can control when and how the dispersion happens by adjusting the types and concentrations of specific ingredients. According to the Japanese multinational cosmetics company, the findings are also applicable to formulating base makeup products like primers, where an evenly sticky, fixing finish is desired.
Sunscreen advancements
Sun care innovation has seen a shift in the past few years. As ingredient formulation and technology advance parallel to one another, companies like Kao explore encapsulation technology for increased product efficacy.
Multifunctional skin care is also surging in popularity, and consumers are opting for products that incorporate UV protection in multiple skin care formats.
According to Riham Alkhamisi, director of market categories of Beauty and Care at Brenntag, solutions such as makeup, hair products, and serums now also include SPF as an added benefit. Personal Care Insights recently reported on the company’s latest innovations in sun care, which were showcased at In-cosmetics Global 2025 last week.