Spate reveals 2025 beauty trends: Skinification and multifunctional solutions top the charts
The skinification of body care, texture-driven experiences and fragrance layering are the key beauty trends to look out for in the coming year. Spate releases its beauty trend predictions for 2025 and tells brands to focus on multi-functional products that simplify routines.
The machine intelligence platform expects a growing emphasis on category convergence, with body care increasingly borrowing from skin care to create multi-benefit solutions. “Brands that embrace this shift can tap into expanding markets and redefine how body care is perceived,” says Spate.
The Spate’s dashboard analyzes over 20 billion search signals and over 60 million beauty-related TikTok videos worldwide. It also implements artificial intelligence to identify trend clusters.
Skin type tracking
Consumers are reshaping their preferences for cosmetics toward products with interesting textures — such as jelly solutions — that simplify their routines.
Korean sunscreen was named the top trend for the new year in skin care. Spate identified growth in searches for Korean sunscreen at a “very high volume,” indicating a high potential despite the increase being seasonal.
The trend refers to the concept of Korean sunscreen and associated characteristics rather than specific Korean brands. Its predicted growth is 49.2% year over year.
The top searched concerns were oily skin, acne prone and sensitive skin, revealing that consumers are looking for products for their skin type. The searches span a variety of formats of suncream, such as stick, moisturizer, mist and spray.
The most searched-for benefits were fragrance-free, skin [barrier] repair, acne-safe and hypoallergenic. Consumers also seek skin care with a plumping and glowy effect. Searches for pore control also reveal a consumer interest in products that help achieve smooth skin.
Regarding concerns, Spate found a surge in searches for bumps, pimples and fungal acne. This suggests a heightened consumer focus on addressing specific skin conditions and sensitivities. Consumers are looking for solutions that are safe for acne-prone skin or can control sebum to decrease the risk of a breakout.
Spate also saw consumers are paying attention to mature skin, highlighting the growing importance of specific aging-related skin concerns.
Earlier this year, the consumer trends investigator flagged the increasing interest in skin care and makeup solutions for aging skin. It said mature skin emerged as a “significant concern” in the blush and setting spray trends.
Mature makeup
The focus on mature skin makeup also took a top spot for next year’s makeup trends. Spate says beauty brands should answer these “unmet needs,” naming only Laura Geller and L’Oréal Paris as notable brands in the space. The mature skin trend has predicted growth of 17.3%.
“Brands should tap into this growing trend and offer products adapted to more mature skins, emphasizing how important textures, formulas and application techniques are,” details the report.
Other trends in the category emphasized consumers’ concern for acne. There was an increase in searches for non-comedogenic and pimple in makeup, reflecting a growing awareness of the importance of acne-safe formulas.
Spate also expects highlighted and glowy makeup to be a top trend in the new year, showing consumers’ continued desire for radiant finishes.
Personal Care Insights recently investigated the glass skin trend, primarily driven by the rise of K-beauty, with insights from Samantha Karlin, FAAD and a board-certified dermatologist in Covington, US.
“The glass skin look might not be realistic for everyone, and some people may run the risk of using too many products, which can lead to issues like clogged pores, irritation and breakouts,” said Karlin.
Compared to other categories, trending concerns and benefits with reliable growth were relatively few for makeup. Spate suggests this is due to a rapidly changing market or consumers prioritizing formulations, aesthetics or experiences instead.
Textured hair without harm
Texturizing powder took the top spot for hair care trends in 2025, with a predicted growth of 50.7%. Trending brands in the space include Slick Gorilla, Redken, Based Body Works and Davines.
Hairstyle preferences were tousled and voluminous hair, indicating a preference toward products that achieve this style. The popularity of textured, balancing, purifying and frizz control also suggests a demand for specialized products that please various hair types and help with general hair health.
The report also emphasized no ammonia [hair dye] and sodium lauryl sulfate-free [shampoo], reflecting a need for safe products that won’t damage hair.
There was a surge in searches for baldness and hormonal hair loss, indicating a consumer focus on addressing hair density and loss concerns, including when caused by hormonal changes. An increased interest in scalp health was also detected.
Bath and body
Spate believes the African net sponge will be the next big thing in body care next year. It is a personal skin scrubber similar to a loofah but more durable. Consumers are asking the question of the difference between African net sponges and loofahs, which demonstrates an opportunity for brands to capitalize on this interest while providing education to their audience.
The African net sponge has a predicted growth of 120.6%
Other top searches included vanilla body wash and vanilla lotion. Spate says this reflects a need for layerable products and scents, and the parallel growing interest in unscented and anti-inflammatory claims highlights a consumer preference for irritation-free formulations tailored to sensitive skin.
Regarding body care concerns, the search volume for perioral dermatitis, sweat bumps and heat rash is rising. This suggests a heightened awareness of skin health and targeted solutions for discomforting issues.
Fragranced with food
In the arena of vanilla products, gourmand scents are expected to be the biggest trend in fragrance, with a predicted growth of 33.9%.
Gourmand fragrances are predicted to continue growing in 2025, a hypothesis supported by Spate's report that food scents such as caramel and marshmallow have increased search volumes.
“This trend reflects a consumer preference for comforting, familiar notes that evoke a sense of warmth and indulgence… Increasing searches for niche and custom fragrance products indicate a consumer preference for personalized solutions,” says Spate.
Searches for [non] toxic fragrances highlight a growing awareness of ingredient safety when it comes to personal fragrances.