Boycotting beauty: India steps back from US cosmetics after Trump’s tariffs
Since US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on goods from India last week, totaling 50%, domestic campaigns have taken place to boycott American goods, such as cosmetics.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indian consumers to buy local products “made in India,” creating a potential boycott of American brands.
“Why should our money go abroad? Let it provide livelihoods to our children. Buy only products that are made in India,” he said.
The campaign “Indian Goods — Our Pride” started on August 10 and engages over 48,000 trade associations. With the slogan “Only Indian goods sold here,” the campaign involves rallies, colleges, markets, school awareness campaigns, and social media drives.
Leaders of the Confederation of All India Traders say the campaign will fuel economic growth, protect cultural heritage, and create jobs.
The American campaign follows a boycott of personal care products by Indian retailers from Türkiye in May this year. The boycott came after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan voiced support for Pakistan following its border clashes with India.
Growing interest in India
Earlier this year, several big beauty players entered the Indian market. In March, Knowlton Development Corporation (Kdc/one) and Clarion Group started developing a manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India, to support the growth of personal care brands in the country, covering packaging manufacturing for color cosmetics and skin care.
In May, Huda Beauty opened its first pop-up store in New Delhi in partnership with retailer Tira, to celebrate its Easy Bake makeup setting spray.
One month later, L’Oréal announced its plan to significantly expand its India business operations over the next few years, positioning the country as a central hub in its global growth strategy.
“India is a very strategic market for L’Oréal,” said CEO Nicolas Hieronimus at the time. “We intend to more than double our business in the next couple of years, expand our factories — which are today manufacturing 95% of what we sell in India — and also export to the rest of the region.”
The Estée Lauder Companies also partnered with Startup India to help strengthen the country’s beauty innovation and support Indian entrepreneurs in the personal care market.