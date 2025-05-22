Indian retailers boycott Turkish cosmetics after president signals support for Pakistan
Indian distributors and retailers are boycotting personal care products from Türkiye. The boycott comes after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan voiced support for Pakistan following its recent border clashes with India.
On April 22, terrorists attacked India-administered Kashmir, killing 26 people, primarily Hindu tourists. This led India to launch missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir on May 7. India said that the strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure, but Pakistan rejected India’s claims.
Pakistan called the strike a “blatant act of war.” The cross-border fighting continued for four days before a ceasefire was declared.
Following the conflict, Erdogan said in a message to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: “As in the past, we will continue to stand by you in good times and bad in the future.”
In response, Indian distributors and retailers are removing Turkish-origin beauty products from stores and online platforms.
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which supplies 13 million grocery outlets across India, has announced an indefinite boycott of all Turkish-origin goods.
Multiple major online fashion retailers and small Indian grocery stores are also boycotting Turkish products, including cosmetics.
The AICPDF estimates the broader ban, which includes food and apparel, will impact products worth approximately US$234 million.
While not an official trade directive from the Indian government, the boycott demonstrates growing anger at Türkiye’s support for Pakistan. The participating retailers have called the move an act of “national sentiment.”
The Economic Times reports that the boycott is expected to aggravate what they describe as the “dire economic problems” faced by Turkish people, mainly due to inflation and the devaluation of the Turkish Lira.
It is unclear how long the ban will last.
According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, India’s imports from Türkiye stood at US$3.78 billion between 2023-24.