RoC launches empowered aging initiative blending skin care science and mental health
RoC Skincare has launched an initiative titled “Empowered Aging” to support healthy aging through clinical research, expert advice, community support, and educational tools. The initiative focuses on the physical and emotional aspects of aging and gives women practical resources to care for their skin and well-being throughout different stages of life.
The program includes a new skin care study, the creation of an expert Longevity Council, a research fund at Brown University, US, and a continued partnership with the SeekHer Foundation.
“Our initiative equips women at every stage of life with resources to make smarter, proactive choices that can impact longevity and skin health as we age,” says Hillary Hutcheson, chief marketing officer at RoC Skincare.
Eye aging study
As part of the initiative, RoC released a study on its Line Smoothing eye cream. Eight women took part in a trial to track changes around their eyes over eight weeks.
All participants showed improvements in how old their skin appeared, with some showing up to seven years of visible age reduction. RoC used Visia Skin imaging technology to assess skin changes over time, such as texture, pores, wrinkles, and pigmentation irregularities.
RoC credits the results to its time-released retinol, an ingredient that works gradually over 12 hours. The company uses the study to explore how skin appearance connects to how women feel about themselves as they age.
RoC will host a pop-up event in New York City, US, from June 11 to 13 to demonstrate the imaging technology, promote the initiative, and hand out product samples of the Line Smoothing eye cream. Visitors can get the skin around their eyes analyzed to find their “eye age” using the same imaging technology from the study and talk to a dermatologist about the results.
Council and collaborations
RoC has also launched a Longevity Council of skin care, health, and wellness experts. These advisors will help shape future product development, guide educational efforts, and support RoC’s approach to healthy aging.
The members include professionals in dermatology, aging science, and emotional wellness. The company is also funding new research on the biology of aging at the Brown University Center via a dedicated Longevity Research Fund.
The fund will support studies on how aging works at a biological level and how skin care might contribute.
Additionally, RoC is continuing its work with the SeekHer Foundation, a non-profit focused on women’s mental health. Together, they are launching the Empowered Aging Support Program.
The program includes a downloadable guide, a series of online group sessions led by mental health professionals, and monthly activities designed to help women connect, reflect, and support each other through aging.