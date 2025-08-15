O Boticário launches mushroom-inspired fragrances in the US
Brazilian beauty brand, O Boticário, has introduced two new fragrances to the US market: Egeo Cogu and Egeo Cogu Mellow. These fragrances feature the boletus edulis mushroom, marking “the first” time this ingredient, traditionally used in culinary applications, has been incorporated into a perfume. The collection aims to offer a unique olfactory experience by blending this novel ingredient with contemporary fragrance trends.
Developed in collaboration with German fragrance house Symrise, Egeo Cogu and Egeo Cogu Mellow present distinct compositions. Egeo Cogu is an oriental fruity fragrance combining notes of blackberry, raspberry pulp, redcurrant, caramel, and crème brûlée, accented by a woody mushroom accord. Egeo Cogu Mellow features a more comforting profile, with fruity and gourmand notes of Madagascar vanilla and pear smoothie.
Both fragrances are designed for layering, allowing consumers to mix different scents for a customized fragrance experience. This approach aligns with growing trends in the fragrance industry, particularly popularized through social media.
O Boticário’s new releases target the Gen Z demographic. According to O Boticário, 3 out of 4 Gen Z consumers express a preference for the brand. Using the boletus edulis mushroom in these fragrances aims to appeal to consumers seeking novel, sensory experiences.
“We identified this ingredient as an emerging trend closely connected to Gen Z, and saw an opportunity to deliver unprecedented innovation and sensory experiences. The accord created with Boletus Edulis mushroom is a rare raw material in perfumery, which strengthens O Boticário’s avant-garde positioning and leverages our decades of expertise to present a world-first olfactory experience,” says Carolina Carrasco, O Boticário’s branding and communication director.
O Boticário, with over 45 years of expertise in the beauty and fragrance industry, is positioning Egeo Cogu and Egeo Cogu Mellow as exclusive, limited-edition products. The fragrances are available for purchase on the brand’s website.