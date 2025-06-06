L’Oréal looks to India for growth amid global market expansion
L’Oréal is planning to significantly expand its India business operations over the next few years, positioning the country as a central hub in its global growth strategy.
CEO Nicolas Hieronimus has confirmed the move during a recent meeting in Paris, France, with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, citing local manufacturing expansion and export growth as key priorities.
“India is a very strategic market for L’Oréal,” said Hieronimus. “We intend to more than double our business in the next couple of years, expand our factories — which are today manufacturing 95% of what we sell in India — and also export to the rest of the region.”
The company is already seeing strong momentum in the market. In its Q1 2025 financial results, L’Oréal identified India as one of its fastest-growing markets, alongside Brazil and Thailand.
The broader SAPMENA region, which includes India, posted 10.4% like-for-like and 12.2% reported growth, with robust performance across all product categories.
The beauty giant currently produces approximately 500 million units annually in India, with many products shipped to the Gulf region. “It is the beginning of a big adventure,” Hieronimus added.
L’Oréal India, a wholly owned subsidiary of L’Oréal SA, has operated in the country since 1994 and manages a broad brand portfolio across mass, professional, luxury, and dermo-cosmetic channels.
Some of the group’s brands include L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier, NYX Professional Makeup, Lancôme, and CeraVe.
All eyes on India
The announcement comes amid strong trade momentum for India. According to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, total exports of merchandise and services grew 12.7% in April 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching an estimated US$73.80 billion.
Non-petroleum exports, including categories like pharmaceuticals and beauty-related consumer goods, also showed significant gains.
India’s Goyal recently praised exporters for achieving a record US$820 billion in exports for FY 2024-25 despite geopolitical and economic headwinds.
In April, at a meeting with industry bodies, Goyal emphasized India’s strength as a “trusted and reliable partner” in global supply chains and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.
As international players ramp up activity in India, the country’s beauty sector is seeing a surge in financial investments, localized innovation, and new retail formats — driven by rising disposable incomes and a rapidly expanding base of beauty consumers.