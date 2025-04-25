Eurofragance attributes sales growth to expansion into Asia
Eurofragance has released its sales report for 2024, showing €180 million (US$204.4 million) in sales, which the company accredits to its focus on expanding in India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia.
The Spanish fragrance house reports a 27% like-for-like growth. India, the Middle East, and Africa performed strongly, with a 30% cumulative growth. All the regions also grew independently.
Joan Pere Jimenez, the company’s chief market officer, says: “We are capitalizing on the rapid development of dynamic markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the latter of which continues to open up with substantial investments in beauty retail.”
“We are also benefiting from positive market trends in India, Indonesia, and Turkey, where rising disposable income is fueling demand,” adds Jimenez.
The company’s Fine Fragrance category grew by 28%, while the Home and Personal Care category grew by 20%. Eurofragance says its growth is due to the launch of innovative fragrances and a 15% increase in its workforce.
“Each region’s contribution has been instrumental in achieving these results. Our financial discipline and focused strategies will continue to drive our growth,” adds Juan Ramón López Gil, CFO at Eurofragance.
Strategies for growth
Last year, Eurofragance opened a creative center in Mumbai, India, to further invest in growth initiatives, which it cites as a contributing factor to its annual growth.
It also increased its workforce by 15%, with hires across all affiliates, and further invested in its workforce through professional development academies and its talent management program.
The company launched its first synthetic ingredient, Euphorion, an addition to its ICON Captivates collection, describing it as “a new take on freshness.”
Earlier this month, Eurofragance celebrated its 35th anniversary at In-Cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Personal Care Insights spoke with Sine Güçetilm, Eurofragance’s global marketing director, about EuroMotion, which it unveiled at the trade show.
“People want to feel good, and fragrance plays a key role in this overall ‘feel-good’ routine. Today, emotional wellness is as important as our physical wellness, maybe even more. That is why we introduced our new technology, EuroMotion.”