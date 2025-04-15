Beyond smell: Fragrance creators target positive emotions at In-cosmetics Global 2025
Fragrances are about more than just creating pleasant smells. At In-cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, last week, leading fragrance creators Scentmate by dsm-firmenich and Eurofragance told us how consumers expect functional benefits from fragrances that target specific emotions and support holistic well-being.
Consumers also demand fragrances that are environmentally responsible, leading to upcycled ingredients and transparent storytelling. Meanwhile, the customization trend, which is increasingly facilitated by AI-driven data insights, continues to gather pace.
Natalia Moller, communications and PR specialist at Scentmate by dsm-firmenich, told Personal Care Insights about the rise of functional fragrances on the trade show floor.
“Consumers are not only looking for fragrances that smell good, but that also give something else. Fragrances targeting emotions work super well by bringing happiness, relaxation, mental performance, or an energy boost.”
The Scentmate by dsm-firmenich platform consolidates the fragrance creation process in a single digital space, integrating smart data inputs for enhanced product functionality. The company describes Scentmate as the first fully integrated, AI-enabled fragrance platform.
Eurofragance celebrated its 35th anniversary at In-cosmetics Global 2025, marking the milestone with scents created around “gratitude” and “togetherness” in recognition of its value chain partners. The fragrances were presented in shower gels, shampoos, soap bars, and fine fragrances.
“People want to feel good, and we see that fragrance plays a key role in this overall ‘feel-good’ routine,” said Sine Güçetilm, global marketing director at Eurofragance. “Today, emotional wellness is as important as our physical wellness, maybe even more.”
“That is why we introduced our new technology, EuroMotion, at In-cosmetics this year. Our slogan is ‘Get in the mood,’ and our new captive ingredient, Euphorion, powers the technology.”
From a purely olfactive perspective, the ingredient has a natural, fresh green profile. However, when combined with essential oils that stimulate different emotions — like “relax,” “confidence,” “attraction,” “joy,” and “happiness” — the ingredient boosts fragrance performances. For example, Euphorion enhances citrus and aromatic notes to convey more freshness.
Trending in fragrances
Environmental sustainability is an underlying driver across all FMCG industries, and fragrances are no exception. In this market, upcycled ingredients and transparent storytelling are increasingly relevant.
“Another trend that is very interesting is transparency in a brand’s storytelling, including the ingredients inside the fragrances. For example, the upcycled trend is interesting for the consumer — it’s not only about sustainable packaging,” said Moller.
Meanwhile, Güçetilm highlights customization as a significant fragrance trend.
“Customization is super important in today’s market,” she explained. “We see it with niche brands, especially people wanting unique fragrances, unique solutions for themselves, and we see it trickling down to other categories in personal care.”
“When it comes to customization, everyone wants to feel unique — so they need these authentic solutions. This is why Eurofragance has different captive ingredients that help make fragrances unique, like Euphorion.”
Innova Market Insights recently revealed the latest fragrance trends in the UK and France and explored the rise of gender-neutral fragrances.
Tech-forward fragrances
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become crucial to personal care innovation, from market research and ideation to ingredient discovery and product formulation. Hendrik Reuter, VP for global R&D and innovation in dsm-firmenich’s Beauty & Care division, told us, “There will be no way to succeed without any competency in AI.”
On the fragrance side, AI empowers Scentmate’s perfumers to be more creative and generate higher value.
“AI helps us digest lots of proprietary data, [market] trends, and consumer insights to help our perfumers focus on where they bring value, which is translating into beautiful fragrances,” said Moller.
At the same time, Eurofragance remains confident that fragrance innovation will continue to advance with the industry growing “double-digit every year.”
“We are lucky to have more innovation and technologies, and we see that the consumers expect more in this category every year, either in a different format or application, or different type of olfactory trend,” Güçetilm told Personal Care Insights.
“We don’t have any boring days in this industry. It keeps growing, and we expect it will continue to grow double-digit in the next five years.”