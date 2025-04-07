Gender-neutral fragrance trends in Europe
Discover how inclusivity awareness and genderless packaging are reshaping the fragrance market
In Europe, gender-neutral fragrances are preferred for their universal appeal, reflecting a shift toward personal expression and inclusivity in everyday products. Innova Market Insights’ Innova360 research into gender-neutral fragrances highlights the latest market trends, key product launches, and future product development opportunities.
Inclusivity trends
Western society has long reinforced rigid gender constructs, shaping expectations around identity, behavior, and product choices. However, growing awareness of gender fluidity drives a shift toward inclusivity and self-expression. Consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, prioritize authenticity over outdated norms, challenging traditional gender roles and embracing personal identity beyond binary labels.
This inclusive attitude is currently taking over the fragrance industry. Nearly 2 in 5 European consumers choose beauty and personal care brands that are socially inclusive. As scent inherently lacks gender, consumers increasingly seek products that reflect individuality rather than societal expectations.
Social media and increased LGBTQ+ representation further normalize fluid identities, with influencers promoting androgynous fashion and self-identity. Brands are adopting modern marketing strategies featuring diverse representations.
Gender-neutral fragrance trends
As gender fluidity gains acceptance in personal care, the fragrance industry has started to embrace the notion of inclusivity. Fragrance is deeply tied to self-expression, making it a powerful category for breaking gender norms. Consumers are embracing fragrances based on mood, personality, and personal preferences.
In Europe, 34% of consumers prefer gender-neutral fragrances. In response, brands are expanding their offerings, leading to a 57% CAGR rise in fragrance launches with “gender-neutral” claims over the past five years.
German singer, Bill Kaulitz’s Himmel joins this inclusivity movement, reflecting the growing demand for inclusive scents. Kaulitz debuts in the fragrance industry with the launch of this gender-neutral perfume by KAA Cosmetics. The fragrance features top notes of cypress, iris, and juniper berry, and heart notes of patchouli, tonka bean, and musk. This blend offers a balance of freshness and warmth, making it suitable for all genders and occasions.
Product launch trends
Unisex fragrance launches have increased since 2021, driving innovation that blends traditionally masculine and feminine notes. Unisex fragrances currently hold a small market size but are poised for significant growth in the coming years.
In Europe, more than 3 in 5 Gen Z and Millennials consider perfumes as an extension of their personality and self-expression. They seek scents that reflect individuality rather than conform to conventional labels. As a result, unisex fragrances increasingly feature versatile scent families with broad appeal. Floral notes, often paired with citrus, woody, or spicy elements, create a balanced and gender-neutral appeal.
Fresh and green scents are particularly popular, with 28% of European consumers favoring them for daily use. While fresh, citrus scents that are lean, crisp, and modern are designed for everyday use, woody and earthy scents evoke a sense of warmth, mystery, and sophistication, often creating a lasting impression.
These light yet complex fragrances are particularly well-suited for evening occasions. This trend highlights the evolving role of fragrances as they move beyond gender norms to become a true expression of identity.
Top brands and companies
High-end luxury brands are leading the way in experimenting with genderless scents. Guerlain, The Body Shop, LVMH, Coty, and Christian Dior are the top five companies as a percentage of unisex fragrance launches in Europe over the past five years.
Several big brands are launching unisex fragrances. For instance, Adidas Vibes offers unisex mood-boosting fragrances. The new collection of six fragrances targets athletes and fashion-forward consumers, designed to elevate mood and complement active lifestyles. Vibrant, colorful packaging reinforces its gender-neutral positioning, reflecting inclusivity in scent.
Another brand, Frau Tonis Parfum, a Berlin-based perfumery, exemplifies the movement toward gender-neutral fragrances in Germany. Its philosophy emphasizes that perfume is unisex, gender-neutral, and emotional to deliberately avoid categorizing scents as masculine or feminine. This approach aligns with the broader trend of inclusivity in the fragrance industry, catering to individual preferences without traditional gender constraints.
Packaging trends
Brands are also redefining fragrance packaging to appeal to a diverse consumer base, moving beyond traditional gendered designs. Gender-neutral packaging empowers scents to express individuality rather than conformity.
Oliente Noche Eau De Parfum embraces neutrality with transparent packaging for effortless elegance. Meanwhiile, Jean Paul Gaultier’s Pride Classique Pride Edition EDT celebrates inclusivity with bold pop art dedicated to Pride Month.
Oriflame Scope Across Space Eau De Toilette uses vibrant colors that avoid masculine or feminine stereotypes, while Optico Italy Eau De Parfum takes an artistic approach with black-and-white optical illusions.
What’s next in gender-neutral fragrance trends?
Unisex fragrances are gaining momentum in Europe. The fusion of fresh and woody notes creates a balance of masculine and feminine elements that can appeal to consumers who prefer unisex fragrances. Brands can lend fresh and woody notes for a modern appeal.
One Desire by Nisara Beauty demonstrates this approach, combining zesty citrus with warm cedarwood for a refreshing yet grounding fragrance. Its adaptability makes it ideal for both work and casual outings.
Beyond traditional scents, functional fragrances are emerging, designed to influence mood, emotions, and performance. Aerway enters this space with unisex scents inspired by nature, enhancing focus, relaxation, and social connections.
As consumers seek more than just fragrance, the future of the perfume industry lies in innovation that blends scent with well-being and self-expression.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report “Trending in Gender-Neutral Fragrances in Europe.”