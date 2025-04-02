AI-inspired scents: IFF announces fragrance creation program
IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) has launched its Science of Performance program, which it describes as a comprehensive, science-driven suite for enhancing fragrance creation. The program helps formulators more precisely manage scent intensity and control malodors in fragrances.
Science of Performance combines decades of measured data with proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, alongside advanced sensory, technical, consumer, and market expertise in various end-user applications.
“The platform is a unique approach to scent performance design that leverages key scientific enablers to deliver highly customized and high-performing solutions globally,” says Valery Claude, senior VP of innovation for IFF Scent.
“Our evolving technologies are empowering our perfumers and partners to more effectively meet diverse customer demands and expectations in fragrance, personal care, and home care.”
Scent performance upgrades
The US-headquartered company’s new program aims to modulate scent performance by focusing on three key scientific tracks to control fragrance release over time and enhance the overall sensory experience:
- Fragrance engineering: Using decades of measured data along with proprietary AI tools to unlock consumer-driven insights that can transform scent design models.
- Sustainable fragrance delivery systems: Exploring new technologies, such as fragrance encapsulation and innovative delivery formats that optimize fragrance performance while promoting environmental sustainability.
- Additive materials: Incorporating ingredients that can be used to enhance or modify scent profile, stability, and performance.
These tracks allow perfumers to create more precise sensory signals and help ensure overall lasting performance. Caroline Rossignol, global marketing director of body care for IFF Scent, explains that beyond fragrance character, scent performance can enhance sensory delight and reinforce consumers’ perceptions of a product’s benefit.
“Whether it’s a sensorial burst while using a shower gel or shampoo — enjoying scents we love for longer on hair or skin — or the reassurance of a deodorant’s efficacy during exercise or at times of stress, scent performance plays a unique role in product experience and overall appreciation,” she tells Personal Care Insights.
Rossignol says there are many ways to enhance consumers’ scent experience through performance, including intensifying fragrance during use, such as when lathering shampoo or extending the long-lasting effect of hair products.
“Scent performance also involves controlling body odors and counteracting odors coming from external environments that may end up on skin or hair,” she adds.
“By leveraging scientific discoveries in fragrance engineering, delivery systems, and additive materials — combined with the expertise of our body care scientists in decoding scent appreciation along the product journey — we empower our creative teams to modulate scent performance to consumers’ needs without compromising creative freedom.”
IFF’s tracks to enhance the sensory experience power two distinct performance solution platforms: IFF Scent+, designed to deliver the right fragrance intensity at the right moment, and IFF CTRL+D, which focuses on targeted malodor control.
Artificial intelligence augmentation
Science of Performance is one of IFF’s major innovation programs for fragrance design. Its Augmented Scent Design program also invests in developing AI tools that augment the power of scent.
“The way we approach fragrance engineering and creative models, applying insights and creation rules generated by our proprietary AI capabilities, supports the creative development of superior fragrances for various consumer-centric needs and purposes,” says Rossignol.
“There’s an exciting future ahead, enhancing hygiene and beauty products experiences with scent through science and creativity — augmented by AI.”
IFF advances ways to leverage qualitative consumer data with a new AI-driven app that collects real-time consumer feedback to improve fragrance innovation.
The company recently announced new concept formulations for skin and hair care accompanied by an interactive mobile game, which it will showcase at In-cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, next week.
Innova Market Insights uncovered the latest fragrance trends in the UK and France, exploring the consumer preferences driving these markets.