Nuturn demonstrates strong effectiveness against skin inflammation and redness
Clinical trial results for the Nuturn skin care complex have revealed high effectiveness across multiple skin care categories.
Nuturn touts addressing the root causes of skin health by promoting holistic rejuvenation at the cellular level. The complex uses a botanical infusion process and regenerative, Biodynamic farm-sourcing.
“Our mission is to redefine skin care by emphasizing the skin’s natural regenerative processes, much like how organic revolutionized food. Our gentle botanical infusion process, estate farm sourcing, and regenerative practices create an ingredient that stands apart from anything else on the market — rivaling the effectiveness of retinol and hyaluronic acid, but naturally,” says the company.
Nuturn is said to be the first clinically proven ingredient created to revitalize skin and the earth. Some beauty ingredients rely on excessive processing, molecular engineering, and synthetic interventions, but Nuturn uses natural ingredients raw at their “most potent stage.”
Clinically-backed
Participants using the six-in-one skin booster revealed:
- 89.7% experienced reduced skin inflammation
- 96.6% saw an improvement in skin tiredness
- 82.8% agreed that the test product improved their general skin redness
- 86.2% experienced improved skin brightness
- 93.1% experienced improved hydration and were more satisfied with their skin
Dermatologist grading also reported that 82.14% of participants experienced improved skin dryness, 82.14% saw enhanced skin brightness, and 71.43% experienced improvements in overall skin health.
“These results confirm Nuturn’s transformative potential and its ability to go beyond clean beauty while delivering measurable, clinically proven outcomes. Access to Nuturn represents a paradigm shift in skin care, giving brands the ability to join the regenerative movement without compromising efficacy,” says Stephen Smith, founder of Nuturn.
Returning to regenerative
Regenerative skin care solutions are increasingly used in the beauty industry. The founder and CEO of Mitra Bio, Shakiba Kaveh, recently told Personal Care Insights that “evidence-based regenerative interventions will take center stage in the coming decade.”
Salmon sperm facials, also known as PDRN therapy, are also gaining attention in the beauty industry. PDRN is an advanced regenerative skin treatment originating in South Korea that utilizes polynucleotides — a biostimulator derived from salmon sperm cells.