Skin care trends for menopausal women in the US
Explore consumer skin care preferences and innovation opportunities
As women transition through menopause, their skin undergoes significant changes, making tailored skin care solutions essential. Hormonal shifts can lead to several skin changes, like dryness and increased sensitivity. The rising awareness among women about the importance of skin care during this phase is driving innovation in the beauty industry.
Innova Market Insights’ Innova360 research explores the latest skin care trends for menopausal women in the US, highlighting products, brands, and ingredients that cater to their unique needs.
Consumer skin care preferences
In the US, over a million women go through menopause each year. Social media amplifies menopause-related content, bringing individuals into everyday conversations. Online content also helps boost women’s awareness and lowers the traditional stigma surrounding menopause.
Unlike previous generations, Generation X individuals entering the menopausal stage are more vocal about their needs and interested in purchasing targeted solutions. They prioritize self-care that addresses skin changes and hormonal fluctuations.
Skin care trends in the US reveal that 1 in 3 women aged 45–54 seek skin care products for pro-aging or healthy-aging benefits. This finding aligns with Innova’s top personal care trend, “Through the Ages,” highlighting the emerging personal care space for female-centric health and wellness in every age bracket.
Social media skin care trends
Skin care trends show that 16% of US consumers show a positive attitude toward menopausal skin care on social media and online platforms. Common symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, night sweats, and skin dryness. Estrogen-infused face creams and serums aim to prevent and reverse these changes.
Sixty-eight percent of women in the US help drive the menopausal skin care discussion, with 32% of men supporting their journey on the social media platform X. Individuals aged between 55–64 show high engagement in these conversations.
Posts with the hashtag #menopauseskincare remain relatively low. However, they influence 1 in 5 shoppers’ skin care purchasing decisions in the US.
Additionally, brands create awareness by blending education and commerce for maximum impact on digital platforms.
Brands advance skin care
Leading brands increasingly develop skin care products targeting menopausal women’s unique needs in the skin care market. For example, No7 Menopause skin care targets six key menopausal skin concerns with ingredients such as collagen peptide technology, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and lipids.
Skin care trends reveal that menopausal women in the US often focus on restorative nighttime skin care with precision-driven barrier repair. Meanwhile, 35% of women aged 45–54 seek anti-aging products to enhance skin elasticity.
Brands use ingredients like retinol and peptides, which enhance cell turnover and appeal to women dealing with menopausal skin. These ingredients in nighttime skin care routines complement the skin’s natural regeneration, reducing the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. This focus aligns with Innova’s top personal care trend, “Verifiable Value,” highlighting how consumers prefer high-performance products with functional actives backed by scientific research and proven results.
Formulators also develop specialized products addressing menopause-centric skin issues. The Menopause Co. Cooling Mist infuses special formulas like orange blossom, hydrosol, and cucumber water to calm, soothe, refresh, and revitalize sensitive skin.
Skin and body care trends
Face cream and sunscreen are the most discussed categories on online platforms. Skin care trends show that 59% of women in the US entering menopause prefer multifunctional skin care with SPF to tackle pigmentation in aging skin. These sunscreens include anti-aging ingredients like peptides and antioxidants, addressing concerns such as wrinkles and age spots.
Women in the US prefer body care products such as body oils, focusing on nourishing menopausal body and skin changes. Twenty-two percent of Gen X women between 45–54 years seek functional features like tightening or firming in body oils.
Fifty-nine percent look for overall wellness and stress relief in body care products. Products like M&S Bloom and Blossom Spritzy Toes claim to relieve and revitalize tired legs, ankles, and feet.
What’s next in skin care trends in the US?
Women are increasingly aware of perimenopause — the transitional phase leading to menopause, which often heralds the beginning of skin and body changes, such as the onset of hot flashes. In the skin care market, tailored skin care routines for perimenopause can help manage symptoms before they intensify in menopause. Brands have an opportunity to innovate by developing preventive products focused on maintaining skin health throughout this transition.
Consumers increasingly appreciate global wellness solutions, leading to a surge in interest in ingredients and practices from regions like Asia and Latin America. They show interest in the anti-aging properties of Ayurvedic ashwagandha, traditional Chinese medicine ingredients like ginseng, dong quai, and licorice root, and Amazonian botanicals such as prickly pear.
Menopause is an intensely individual experience, with different ethnicities experiencing it in various ways. Brands can develop products tailored to the unique experiences of different ethnicities, using ingredients from global wellness traditions. By embracing a more personalized approach, skin care routines can become more effective in managing the diverse symptoms of menopause.
With continued innovation and understanding, skin care can be a powerful solution for maintaining skin health during perimenopause and beyond. The focus can shift toward creating targeted, preventative products that support women through this significant life transition.
The next skin care trends for menopausal women will likely focus on personalization and inclusivity.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report “Trending in Skin Care for Menopausal Women in the US.”