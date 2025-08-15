L’Oréal discontinues Gowoonsesang Cosmetics and cuts brands
L’Oréal is reportedly discontinuing its operations with Korean skin care company Gowoonsesang Cosmetics, and will only focus on the K-beauty sub-brand Dr.G.
Gowoonsesang Cosmetics planned to create 10 brands, a plan now allegedly abolished by L’Oréal as it decided to only operate under Dr.G.
The name L’Oréal-Gowoonsesang Cosmetics-Dr.G is also being shortened to L’Oréal Korea-Dr.G.
Meanwhile, Gowoonsesang Cosmetics has notified its clients that it is ceasing operations of its beauty brands Vividraw and Heals. Support for stock management and sales promotion will continue until the end of the year.
Vividraw launched in 2021 as a color cosmetic brand targeting a younger audience with “playful and affordable” makeup. L’Oréal is reportedly streamlining it due to high competition.
The decision follows the acquisition of Dr.G earlier this year, when L’Oréal acquired Gowoonsesang Cosmetics, a subsidiary of the Swiss retail group Migros. It added brand Dr. G to L’Oréal’s portfolio. The acquisition was completed at the end of March.
Dr.G was L’Oréal’s second acquired K-beauty business, after makeup brand 3CE.
International interest in K-beauty is increasing, driven by social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Earlier this year, South Korea became the second-largest global cosmetics exporter, passing the US, and is now behind France.