Nail polish trends in the US and Canada
Nail polish in daily beauty routines offers a simple yet powerful way to enhance personal style. From classic reds to trend-setting textures, nail colors reflect moods, occasions, and evolving preferences.
Innova Market Insights observes nail polish trends in North America and highlights tech-enhanced innovations, product claims, and packaging choices. The market researcher anticipates the market’s direction and helps brands leverage opportunities.
Nail polish category
In North America, nail polish ranks second in the makeup category, following beauty multi-use sets. The US has stayed ahead of Canada in nail polish launches over the past five years. While the US has shown a slight rise in launches, Canada has slowed down in the past year.
Over the past year, 54% of North American nail polish launches came from the top companies — Wella, L’Oréal, Coty, Chanel, and Static Nails. Leading claims in this market include long-lasting, ethical-animal, fish, and bird, no animal ingredients, vegan, and no animal tested.
Tech-enhanced nail polish innovations
Nail polish trends show a shift toward vibrant and safer color innovations. In North America, makeup color influences 1 in 3 consumers’ purchasing decisions, driving high demand for rich color pigments. Rising certification costs and stricter color regulations propel brands to experiment with safer colors that align with consumer demand for vibrancy and safety.
In the nail polish market, brands are exploring innovations in gel-based textures and formats, showing 17% penetration in the North American market over the past five years.
Long-lasting claims have penetrated more than half of nail polish launches over the past five years. In the US and Canada, 1 in 3 consumers seeks new ingredients and technologies that can enhance the efficacy of makeup products.
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel nail polish, infused with a topcoat activator and patented tube technology, enhances chip resistance and simplifies removal. Opi’s limited edition Infinite Shine features pre-cured gel technology, delivering up to 11 days of gel-like wear and shine.
Locally tailored nail polish
North American consumers prefer locally made makeup products. They spend money cautiously, often purchasing beauty products from discounted stores and e-commerce platforms. Brands can leverage this by offering affordable yet functional solutions through accessible channels to enhance consumer engagement.
This aligns with one of Innova’s top beauty trends 2025, “Inexpensive Indulgences,” emphasizing that consumers seek to pamper themselves amid the global economic crisis by indulging in cost-effective products that promise quality.
Ethical, clean, and sustainable solutions
Brands offering ethical and cruelty-free choices build consumers’ trust. Ethical-animal, fish, bird, and vegan claims display 46% and 43% penetration over the past five years in North America.
Essie’s nail polish, Studs and Spikes, includes no animal-derived ingredients, no animal testing, and vegan claims. Clean formulation earns the trust of millennials and appeals to other generations.
Nail polish brands are also adopting eco-friendly practices driven by consumers’ changing lifestyles and stronger legislation enforcing sustainable and circular production. Innova Market Insights’ “Emphasized Ethic” beauty trend highlights how sustainability and moral choices integrate into consumer identities, with brands working to gain authentic evaluations that align with these values.
Nail polish packaging choices
Nail brands stand out and differentiate themselves from competitors with limited-edition packs. By offering limited editions, brands create urgency, anticipation, and excitement among consumers while fostering a sense of uniqueness, boosting engagement, and loyalty.
Eye-catching bottle designs and nail polish names aligning with social media language resonate with consumers emotionally. Nailpollies Nail Polish, Flake it Till You Make it, features animated caps. Meanwhile, Sally Hansen has launched nail polish in Despicable Me-themed bottle collections.
Trend-driven nail polishes
Viral microtrends across TikTok attract young consumers. Dolce & Gabbana’s Nail Lacquer 02 Idol is a quick-dry, lasting nail lacquer with a matte, shimmery, pearly, glittery, and holographic finish. This product went viral on TikTok with hashtags like glitternails, chromenails, and holographicnails. Innova’s “Trusting in TikTok” beauty trend reflects this, highlighting that TikTok is a mainstay for online consumers, influencing efficacy and purchases to follow the newest makeup trends.
In nail polish trends, 26% of North American consumers say natural products appeal most. Health-conscious consumers associate natural products with safer alternatives and a reduced risk of harmful side effects. This reflects the beauty trend “No More Nasties,” indicating health concerns act as a key driver, pushing companies to develop products with clean and safe formulations amid new regulatory norms.
What’s next in nail polish trends?
In North America, consumers seek products that offer more than aesthetic appeal but that also align with their lifestyle and values. Obtaining halal certifications can help brands tap into a growing market that values ethical sourcing and compliance with religious guidelines.
Brands can embrace water-based nail polish for its lightweight texture and breathable formula. This format provides a fast-drying, odor-free experience, making it a practical choice for busy individuals seeking hassle-free beauty routines. Brands offering nail polishes infused with UV protection, addressing concerns about sun exposure while enhancing product appeal, can benefit consumers seeking skin care benefits.
sustainable beauty choices. This shift enhances trust and helps companies align with clean beauty movements.Brands can also innovate by eliminating microplastics from formulations, supporting environmentally conscious consumers who prioritize safe and
Collaborations among brands can introduce fresh concepts, expanding their reach and consumer engagement. Partnering with familiar icons, such as pop culture figures or animated characters, can create excitement and strengthen emotional connections with younger audiences.
Brands that adapt to these shifting demands will likely strengthen their market presence and stand out in a competitive market.
This article is based on Innova Market Insights’ report “Overview in Nail Polish in the US & Canada.”