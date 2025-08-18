Graphic Packaging International and Radienz Living launch child-resistant laundry pod carton
Graphic Packaging International and Radienz Living have introduced the first certified child-resistant, curbside-recyclable paperboard package for laundry pods in the US.
The new format, CleanClose with ChildBlock, is certified under US 16 CFR 1700.20 and marks a shift away from flexible plastic packaging in the unit-dose laundry category. It is made from paperboard with 50% recycled fiber and is prequalified as “widely recyclable” by How2Recycle.
“Achieving child-resistance in a recyclable paperboard format that also meets supply chain demands has been one of the most exciting packaging challenges of my career,” says Chuck Tarlton, director of new business development at Graphic Packaging.
“Partnering with Radienz Living gave us a true innovation engine — and together, we’ve delivered a packaging platform that is safer, more sustainable, and market-ready.”
The packaging ships flat, provides 10% more space efficiency than traditional pouches, and is top-load tested to 400 lbs (181 kg). The carton is ship-in-own-container-ready and optimized for large-format retail and e-commerce.
Ernesto Levy, CEO at Radienz Living, adds: “This paperboard pack represents the next chapter in laundry pod packaging — safe, curbside recyclable, and built for the realities of today’s supply chains.”
“Our long-standing focus on innovation and collaboration made this possible, and we’re proud to offer our customers a meaningful step forward.”