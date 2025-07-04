K-beauty takeover: South Korea passes US as second-largest cosmetic exporter
South Korea has become the second-largest global cosmetics exporter, surpassing the US and trailing behind France. According to the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the country exported US$3.61 billion worth of beauty products from January to April, edging out the US with US$3.57 billion.
To maintain its cosmetic export growth, South Korea recently discussed measures to reduce technical barriers to trade with China. The country is also pushing into European and Middle Eastern beauty markets.
Earlier this year, South Korea rose to third place globally, taking over Germany but falling behind the US with US$2.58 billion to US$2.72 billion, respectively. The new rankings mark the first time South Korea has overtaken the US in cosmetic exports.
Last year, South Korea exceeded US$10.28 billion in cosmetic exports, up 20.3% from 2023. In the same period, France recorded growth of 6.3% and the US of 1.1%. Despite the lower percentage growth, French cosmetic exports broke a new record in 2024, reaching a value of €22.5 billion (US$26.5 billion).
K-beauty going global
South Korea is increasing its global presence, positioning itself as a beauty powerhouse.
According to Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the ninth Technical Barriers to Trade Committee meeting in Beijing, China, addressed key challenges local South Korean exporters face regarding China’s regulations on cosmetics approval.
Seoul also asked Beijing to allow more Korean certification institutions to issue the China Compulsory Certificate, a mandatory product certification for exports to China.
“The government will continue its efforts to identify and address technical regulation challenges Korean companies face when exporting to China, the largest export destination for the country last year,” said Seo Young-jin, director general of the Bureau of Technical Regulatory Policy, at the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards under the Ministry.
Meanwhile, the demand for K-beauty continues to soar in Europe and the Middle East.
According to KITA, exports to Poland from January to May surged 121% to US$111.8 million, up from US$50.4 million a year ago. Meanwhile, exports to the UAE rose 74% to US$99.3 million from US$57 million.
In-cosmetics Korea 2025 in Seoul, South Korea, ends today. Givaudan Active Beauty’s PrimalHyal UltraReverse won the K-Beauty Standout Award at the show.
Recently, science-backed K-beauty hair loss brand Grabity debuted on the European market.
Demand up North
K-beauty’s global presence is on the rise, crossing oceans and continents, but demand for South Korean cosmetics also comes from the country’s upstairs neighbor.
A source from North Pyongan province, North Korea, told the Daily NK that “everyone wants the South Korean brands.”
“Skin and beauty products, along with cosmetic procedures, have become popular not just in major cities like Pyongyang and Sinuiju, but in rural areas as well,” says the informant.
“Products with English-only packaging and no Korean text are smuggled in secretly, and many sellers only offer South Korean cosmetics to customers who specifically ask for them in hushed tones.”
The source said the most popular items on North Korean markets are sunscreen, edible collagen, and facial masks, focusing on products that reduce wrinkles and brighten skin tone.
“People are seeking out specialized products with specific functions, rather than just basic cosmetics like they used to,” they say.
In its beauty trend predictions for 2025, Spate said K-beauty would continue to influence skin care and makeup trends in the international beauty space.