K-beauty brand hair loss products enter the European market
K-beauty hair loss brand Grabity has debuted on the European market. Scientists from the MIT School of Science, US, created the science-backed hair loss products.
Grabity’s Hair Lifting Shampoo and Hair Lifting Shot work to prevent hair loss and enhance volume. Both products feature the brand’s LiftMax308 ingredient, which is clinically proven to reduce hair loss by 90% in seven days and increase volume by 140% after one usage.
The brand has entered the European market following its attendance of France’s largest consumer goods expo, Foire de Paris 2025
“The Paris expo showed us that Korean innovation truly resonates with European consumers. At Grabity, we deliver results backed by science,” says Haeshin Lee, CEO at Grabity and a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.
Science-backed hair care
The company conducted live demonstrations of how its LiftMax 308 — a patented polyphenol-based complex — can transform fine, weak hair into thicker hair with fuller strands. The complex also protects against heat and UV damage, while creating a lifting effect.
Featured ingredients in the Hair Lifting Shampoo are bio-tech hair thickening treatments, polyphenol particles from the LiftMax 308 complex, biotin, and polyphenols.
All of Grabity’s products are certified vegan and "excellent" for skin safety by Germany’s Dermatest. Its packaging is made with recycled coconut shells.
K-beauty gains popularity
Korean beauty brands are gaining popularity internationally, driven by social media trends circulating on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.
A previous report showed that K-beauty has grown 81.5% in households with children aged 6–12. The report argued that the rise of K-beauty in family households presents a significant opportunity for brands to target busy moms seeking effective skin care for the whole family.
It also detailed how Gen Z and Millennials prioritize affordable and effective cosmetic products, attracting them to Korean personal care products.
Beauty giant L’Oréal recently acquired Korean skin care company Gowoonsesang Cosmetics, adding the brand Dr. G to its portfolio.