Anti-pollution solutions: Skin care and ingestibles meet busy lifestyle and climate demands
A heightened awareness of climate change and the effects urban air pollution has on the appearance and health of the skin has spurred demand for anti-pollution beauty products. At the same time, fast-paced consumer lifestyles are prompting multifunctional skin care solutions.
Innova Market Insights data suggests an increase of 4% CAGR in personal care launches with anti-pollution claims globally between 2020 and 2024. Europe is leading in personal care product launches with anti-pollution claims (50%), followed by Asia (23%), with skin care remaining the dominant subcategory.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Mariana Ortega, science marketing manager at Suannutra, and Georgie Cleeve, founder of Oskia, about how consumer lifestyle and climate shifts contribute to the interest in holistic anti-pollution approaches.
“The trend is moving toward a more holistic and science-driven approach to anti-pollution skin care, including solutions that address internal and external factors, supported by clinical research and measurable outcomes,” Ortega tells us.
“Formulations are expected to become increasingly sophisticated, combining traditional botanical wisdom with modern scientific validation to meet the growing demand for multifunctional and transparent beauty solutions.”
Climate and skin damage
Pollution includes particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and ozone, with each pollutant requiring a targeted approach.
Cleeve says the increased consumer interest in anti-pollution skin care is “a long time coming.” “Formulators and ingredient suppliers have been focused on pollution and its impact on the skin for years, but only now are consumers beginning to catch up.”
Ortega adds that the rising consumer interest in anti-pollution skin care solutions is driven by a growing awareness of how environmental stressors impact skin health.
“As scientific understanding of the connection between pollution and skin damage deepens, people are becoming more mindful of how air pollutants can accelerate skin aging, worsen inflammatory conditions, and affect the overall appearance of the skin.”
This shift aligns with a broader movement toward holistic beauty, where skin care is no longer limited to topical treatments but is seen as part of a comprehensive wellness strategy. Consumers increasingly look for solutions that protect and support the skin barrier, externally and from within.
Ortega attributes part of the growth in anti-pollution claims to climate change. She says the uncertain health of the planet further amplifies the trend.
Rising temperatures, increased UV exposure, elevated air pollution levels, and fluctuating humidity intensify the skin’s exposure to external aggressors. These environmental changes can contribute to premature aging, dryness, flare-ups in conditions like acne or eczema, and a compromised skin barrier.
“Consumers seek products to help them proactively defend their skin against these evolving challenges. As a result, there is growing demand for science-backed ingredients and formulations that provide multifunctional protection, support skin resilience, and align with sustainable values,” Ortega explains.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that 3 in 5 Millennial and Gen Z consumers globally are willing to spend more on science-backed skin care products.
Catered solutions
Oskia’s CEO compares pollution to UV damage, saying they are both “silent aggressors.” She says anti-pollution options are “similar to the evolution of awareness around UV damage.”
“The effects may not be immediately visible, but pollution significantly compromises skin structure, accelerating premature aging and sensitivity. Today’s consumers are becoming increasingly aware of this hidden damage and are seeking products that can protect and fortify their skin against it,” says Cleeve.
Ortega points to Sunnutra’s Zeropollution as a solution. The beauty-from-within product is a natural, patented ingredient from botanical extracts such as rosemary, olive leaves, Sophora japonica, and Lippia citriodora. She says the ingredient addresses the interplay between pollution and skin health and offers comprehensive support for skin exposed to urban and climate-related stress.
“Formulating a solution that meets the expectations of today’s consumers while respecting regulatory standards has been one of the main challenges. It was essential to ensure the botanical blend remained stable and effective while validating its benefits in a real-world context of environmental exposure.”
Due to its well-documented performance and natural profile, Zeropollution is seen as an exciting addition to formulations aimed at modern, urban beauty needs.
Consumers have increasingly busy, on-the-go lifestyles, leading them to search for convenient, multifunctional beauty solutions that offer daily protection against environmental stressors.
“Anti-pollution products that integrate seamlessly into routines — such as ingestible supplements or hybrid topical formulas — are gaining traction, as they address the cumulative impact of pollution while supporting overall skin health in a simple, time-efficient way,” says Ortega.
Beauty-from-within
Supplements are a suitable way for consumers to battle pollution on their skin. Ortega says that skin-health-from-within is a growing trend in anti-pollution solutions, mainly through dietary supplements formulated to address the effects of environmental stressors.
“Consumers are increasingly aware of the connection between systemic wellness and visible skin conditions, which has driven interest in ingestible solutions that complement topical skin care routines,” she says.
“Many of these supplements are rich in antioxidants, such as polyphenols, carotenoids, and vitamins, which help the body manage oxidative stress caused by pollutants. Plant-based ingredients, in particular, are favored not only for their antioxidant capacity but also for their natural and sustainable profile — an important consideration for today’s environmentally conscious consumer.”