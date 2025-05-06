Beiersdorf’s Eucerin enters Nigeria to combat dangerous skin bleaching
Beiersdorf has introduced its dermatological skin care brand Eucerin to Nigeria to tackle the widespread use of harmful skin bleaching products. The move responds to growing public health concerns and regulatory scrutiny over unregulated lightening creams used in the country.
Oladele Adeyole, country manager for Beiersdorf Nigeria, says the launch comes at a critical time when the country needs safe skin care solutions.
“About three years ago, the Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control raised an alarm on the prevalent issue of bleaching in Nigeria. People resort to bleaching as a solution to a beauty problem, but today, beauty is no longer linked only to health care and well-being — it has become a moral issue that needs to be addressed.”
The dermatological skin care brand hopes that by offering clinically proven alternatives tackling hyperpigmentation and acne, it can mitigate the use of products that pose dangers to skin health.
“Nigeria may have been called ‘the world capital of skin bleaching’... potentially due to its recognition as having the highest usage rates of skin lightening products across the globe, put at 77% by the WHO,” Nigeria’s minister of state for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, said earlier this year at a meeting in Gabon.
Safe solutions
Some of Eucerin’s products are formulated with Thiamidol, a patented ingredient that inhibits Tyrosinase — an enzyme involved in melanin production. Thiamidol works without causing melanocyte toxicity or disrupting natural pigmentation.
According to the National Institute of Health, melanocyte toxicity occurs when certain chemicals cause the death of melanin-producing cells, leading to skin conditions like vitiligo. Substances that cause this to happen are often found in unregulated cosmetics and pose serious health risks.
Beiersdorf also introduces several facial care products, including the Even Pigment Perfector Dual serum, day and night creams, an acne treatment serum, and sun protection formulas tailored for oily, pigmented, and aging skin types.
Beiersdorf says its treatments are safe for long-term use, including during pregnancy, and do not enter the bloodstream.
Science-backed results
Beiersdorf celebrated the launch with a scientific presentation and panel discussion explaining how Thiamidol outperformed over 50,000 other tested ingredients for safely addressing hyperpigmentation.
The ingredient targets melanin production, but UK-based dermatologist Dr. Firas Al-Niaimi, who led the presentation, says that it does so through safe biological pathways rather than surface-level stripping, which is harmful for dark skin.
To support the brand’s efficacy claims, the launch also featured testimonials from early users in Nigeria, highlighting visible improvements in skin tone and overall skin health.
Protecting the people
Earlier this year, African politicians met in Gabon and signed the Libreville Commitment, a plan to strengthen laws, improve enforcement, and raise public awareness about mercury’s dangers. The ministers will present the Libreville Commitment later this year at COP-6 in Geneva, Switzerland, to push for more decisive global action.
“The phenomenon of skin bleaching is deeply rooted in societal norms and colonial influences that promote lighter skin as a standard of beauty. While women are often the primary users, men also play a significant role in perpetuating this trend by exerting direct or indirect pressure on women to lighten their skin,” said Salako at the meeting.
The Nigerian skin care market has been saturated with harsh lightening products, often sold without regulation, for years. These products can lead to kidney damage, nervous system disorders, psychosis, neurological damage, and severe skin reactions.
Eucerin’s launch aims to provide a culturally appropriate, regulated, and science-based alternative.
Research shows that West Africa, Nigeria specifically, is one of the top-demanding regions globally for skin lightening and skin bleaching products. This demand is driven partly by the deep-rooted cultural beauty standards that aggrandize lighter skin.
Mercury is commonly used in skin lightening products due to its fast-acting effects. The toxin works by inhibiting melanin production, making the skin appear fairer within days. However, as the ingredient poses significant health threats, the Eucerin launch is positioned as a shift from cosmetic quick fixes to medically informed skin care.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the widespread availability of mercury-containing products and the governmental efforts to eradicate them.