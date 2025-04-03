Conscious cosmetics: Method retails in Ulta Beauty with exclusive products
The personal care brand Method now retails at Ulta Beauty online and in over 1,400 shops across the US. The debut includes its latest product launches with six hair and body mists, a self-foaming body wash in six fragrances, and two exclusive “experimental” body washes, Sage Revelation and Marina Storm.
Method launched four of its body washes in December last year, and two are newly launched to exclusively sell at the US retailer.
Exclusives for hair and body
The exclusive mists come in six different fragrances, all with a matching body wash.
The fragrance lineup includes French vanilla with coconut and dark cherry with raspberry. Launched last year are jasmine and sandalwood, vetiver and amber, white flower and tuberose, and sea spray and salt air. The mists range from floral to woody for different preferences and seasons.
Additionally, two exclusive body washes now retail at Ulta Beauty. The Sage Revelation body wash has notes of eucalyptus, sage, and spearmint, while the Marina Storm has notes of sea lavender, spirulina, and blue agave. The latter aims for a calming fragrance while the former leans toward a minty scent.
Sustainability, health, and ethics
Method says it strongly focuses on sustainability and aims to improve people’s shower experiences, making environmentally friendly options part of consumers’ daily routines.
Dermatologists test all of Method’s products making them free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. Removing these three harmful chemicals is part of the clean beauty trend, which continues to grow as consumers search for more natural options.
Previous studies have found phthalates in fragrances may interfere with hormones and cause early puberty for young consumers. Parabens and phthalates are toxic chemicals that have also been proven carcinogens. Both ingredients were recently addressed in regulatory developments in the EU, UK, and US.
Method claims its products are also cruelty-free. Last month, US lawmakers reintroduced the Humane Cosmetics Act to end animal-tested beauty products across the country. Ulta Beauty and other large retailers such as Sephora have taken steps to expand their cruelty-free range of products.
Method’s products are a part of the Conscious Beauty product offering at Ulta Beauty, which is known for its cruelty-free commitment and sustainable packaging.