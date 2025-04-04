AeroFlexx partners with home care brand for spill-resistant pet shampoo
AeroFlexx has equipped Spectrum Brands with squeeze packaging for its Furminator Deshedding Ultra Premium Shampoo. It offers pet owners a spill-resistant, self-sealing container that uses less plastic than previous Furminator shampoo bottles.
The home essentials company’s latest pet care offering is self-standing, maintaining shape and structure until empty. It leverages AeroFlex’s liquid packaging design, which prevents leaking when dropped. The shampoo can be applied with one hand for easier pet washing.
Andrew Meyer, CEO at AeroFlexx, says: “We’re delighted to partner with Spectrum to launch our innovative packaging solution, which will redefine the grooming experience for pet owners.”
“The AeroFlexx Pak provides convenience and ease of use and promotes environmental sustainability by using significantly less plastic without compromising durability.”
Moreover, the new container contains 66% less plastic than the same-size Furminator rigid plastic bottles and is recyclable in mainstream plastic bottle recycling streams.
Pet fur care
The shampoo contains omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, which help reduce excess shedding and promote healthy skin and coat. Spectrum Brands OdorCapture 360 technology also aids in removing the wet-dog smell.
John Pailthorp, president of Global Pet Care at Spectrum Brands, says: “The Furminator brand is rooted in empowering pet owners with do-it-yourself solutions that simplify life with their furry family members.”
“Our collaboration with AeroFlexx offers some exciting new ways to enhance the consumer experience for at-home grooming and opens the door to more sustainable options.”
Pet care solutions
In recent pet care developments, there has been a growing trend of humanizing animals, with pet owners increasingly viewing their animals as family.
The demand for environmentally conscious packaging extends to pet care solutions.
Last year, The Pawfume Shop partnered with Spectra Packaging to supply sustainable bottles for its new Eco Range of pet shampoos. The bottles were made with 100% prevented ocean plastic post-consumer recycled PET.