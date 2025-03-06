US lawmakers reintroduce Humane Cosmetics Act to end animal testing
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has reproposed the Humane Cosmetics Act to prohibit cosmetic animal testing and the sale of animal-tested beauty products nationwide. The bill, led by representatives from Virginia, Florida, California, and New York, aligns the US with global efforts to phase out animal testing in the cosmetics industry. If enacted, the legislation will shift how the US assesses cosmetics safety.
Personal Care Insights speaks to the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) about how the beauty industry is moving beyond the need for animal testing.
The Humane Cosmetics Act was first introduced in 2014 to ban animal testing for cosmetics in the US, but it never became law despite being backed by many consumers and companies.
Since then, more states and countries have banned animal testing, and science has developed better, cruelty-free testing methods. These changes — and growing public demand for ethical beauty products — led to lawmakers attempting to pass the bill again in 2025. This time, they hope there is enough support to make it a nationwide law.
“Forty-five countries already slammed the door shut on new animal testing for cosmetics. In fact, the US is essentially the only country in North America that hasn’t passed legislation to end it,” says Sara Amundson, president of the Humane World Action Fund organization.
Republican Florida representative Vern Buchanan adds it is “time for the US to get on board.”
Gaining momentum
The proposed legislation reflects a growing trend toward ethical and scientifically advanced testing methods. The US lags behind major global markets — such as the EU, the UK, and Canada — which have taken actions to ban cosmetic animal testing.
Currently, 12 US states, including California, New York, and Virginia, have enacted similar bans at the state level. The federal ban would unify these efforts and reinforce the industry’s commitment to cruelty-free testing alternatives.
The PCPC endorses the bill as it builds on “decades-long efforts to promote non-animal alternatives” and aligns with advancements in alternative testing methodologies.
“The industry has been focused on eliminating animal testing for years and has continued to conduct research on and development of alternative methods and strategies,” the PCPC spokesperson tells us.
Advancements and exceptions
Supporters of the Humane Cosmetics Act emphasize that alternative testing methods — such as in vitro models, computational toxicology, and human cell-based assays — are already proving effective.
“In general, the in vitro, or cell-based, methods have been developed by industry leaders or as part of an industry consortium, and there are numerous methods with regulatory acceptance. For instance, there is no longer a need to use the mouse-based Local Lymph Node Assay to assess skin sensitization, as there are several in chemico and in vitro assays that can be employed to provide data that is more predictive of the human response,” says the PCPC spokesperson.
“For assessment of skin and eye irritation, sophisticated 3-D human tissue models, which are designed for cutting-edge research and routine safety testing, are readily available and have been demonstrated to yield results that are highly reliable and predictive. In silico methodologies, which utilize computation models, are also routinely used for screening or combined with in vitro methods to improve predictions.”
Many major brands have already transitioned to non-animal testing, demonstrating that cruelty-free innovation can be feasible and commercially viable.
However, despite progress, some regulatory challenges remain. The Humane Cosmetics Act of 2025 includes certain exemptions where animal testing may still be required by law.
According to Section 2(d) of the bill, testing could be allowed if required by a foreign regulatory authority for compliance outside the US if no non-animal alternative method is recognized by a federal agency such as the FDA, or if there are serious health concerns linked to a cosmetic ingredient and no alternative testing method is available.
The bill encourages continued collaboration between regulatory bodies, scientists, and cosmetic manufacturers to improve non-animal testing alternatives and close the remaining gaps in safety assessments.
Shifts toward ethical beauty
Consumer demand for cruelty-free products has surged recently as younger generations drive ethical purchasing decisions. Major beauty brands, including L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Procter & Gamble, have already pledged to phase out animal testing, responding to consumer expectations and evolving regulations.
If the Humane Cosmetics Act passes, the PCPC says it could provide consistent guidelines that create a more level playing field for brands that have already eliminated animal testing. They say this will eliminate inconsistencies and expand their reach in global markets.
“Additionally, the bill could help reduce the costs associated with navigating a fragmented regulatory environment, which can be particularly burdensome for smaller businesses with limited resources,” says the spokesperson.
For larger companies, the PCPC tells us the bill will offer further clarity and uniformity in their product safety testing processes, “which could streamline operations and facilitate smoother global trade.”
Retailers have also taken a stance. Many beauty chains, such as Sephora and Ulta Beauty, have expanded their cruelty-free product selections to cater to conscious consumers.