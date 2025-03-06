Accessible scar care: Inside Clariant’s honey extract repair solution
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant has launched Melicica, a natural skin repair ingredient targeting scarring, globally. Melicica is an extract of Jelly Bush honey, also known as Australian Manuka honey, recognized for its biochemical composition and healing properties.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Florence Turgeon, Jr, product line manager at Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant, about how the ingredient stands out from other scar care.
According to Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, over 100 million people struggle with visible scarring yearly, impacting their confidence and overall quality of life. The company claims existing treatments for scarring lack effectiveness, cause side effects, or are unsuitable for all skin type needs, leading to them developing Melicica.
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics conducted two clinical trials to test the ingredients’ efficacy. The first trial involved women and men with skin phototypes II to VI, and Melicica reduced the appearance of scars of all types, from old to new atrophic, hypertrophic, and keloid scars.
The participants exhibited a reduction in scar number, visibility, and redness appearance, along with improved skin texture, luminosity, and color evenness.
The second clinical trial involves babies aged 2–30 months. Melicica reduced diaper-induced redness and alleviated discomfort. Additionally, when tested in combination with zinc oxide, Melicica showed a synergistic effect, enhancing its efficacy.
How is Melicica different from other scar care options on the market?
Turgeon: Melicica stands out in the skin repair market as a unique natural solution that addresses the limitations of conventional treatments. The traditional approach can be regrouped into three main categories: procedures (chemical peels, laser treatments), injectables (fillers, corticosteroids), and topical solutions (high-concentration acids, exfoliants).
Even if they are well known and can be effective, they often have limitations. They are not always easily accessible, may be high cost, can cause pain or severe skin irritation, and do not work on all skin types. Melicica provides an advantage through its holistic approach that optimizes and accelerates the natural skin repair process. Derived from Australian Manuka, its content is standardized leptosperin, exclusive to Manuka honey, and it features a patented mechanism of action that effectively manages scars and damaged skin by actively modulating key gene expression in skin healing, and regulating inflammation, oxidative stress, collagen production, and keratinocyte migration.
As it focuses on empowering and optimizing the body’s natural healing process, Melicica demonstrated its capacity to:
- Enhance skin repair and promote recovery without causing side effects
- Effectively improve the appearance of scars and damaged skin
- Boost confidence and overall well-being
- Be effective on both new and old scars
- Be effective for men and women with skin types II to VI, as well as babies
- Be suitable for sensitive skin
The combination of natural origin, proven efficacy, and universal applicability makes Melicica a revolutionary alternative in the skin repair market, offering a holistic solution that works beyond the surface level to restore healthy, luminous, and even-toned skin.
What personal care industry trends does this ingredient tap into?
Turgeon: Once primarily confined to medical settings and treated as a cosmetic afterthought, scar care rapidly transcends its niche status to become a major force in the mainstream beauty and skin care market. Several key factors are driving this evolution:
- Expanding the scope of scar causes: Beyond acne, consumers now seek solutions for a wide range of scar types, opening new market opportunities.
- Cosmetic procedure boom: The rising popularity of cosmetic treatments and procedures has driven demand for accessible post-aesthetic products that aid healing and reduce downtime.
- Holistic beauty mindset: Consumers embrace a more holistic approach to beauty, seeking products that address skin health and overall well-being. This aligns with scar care’s focus on the physical and emotional aspects of scarring.
As Melicica addresses the growing need for scar care and holistic skin care by meeting various consumer needs, physically and emotionally, its versatility extends across scar management or skin rejuvenation. Therefore, Melicica answers many other trends, from holistic skin care to well-being (confirmed by self-assessment), including naturality, versatility, tailored solutions, universal skin type compatibility, inclusivity, convenience, non-invasive options (tweaking), and sensitive skin.
Also, Melicica was tested on delicate baby skin. In recent years, concerns have emerged regarding the potential long-term effects of regular zinc oxide application on the skin and its environmental impact. These factors have catalyzed a shift in consumer preferences, with parents increasingly seeking alternative solutions that effectively soothe irritated skin without the drawbacks of traditional, high-content zinc oxide formulations. This change in focus reflects the broader trend in skin care toward more accessible and tailored solutions for scars.
What are the unique qualities of Australian Manuka honey for skin care?
Turgeon: Honey has been a valuable natural substance throughout history. Produced by honeybees from flower nectar, honey is a complex mixture containing sugars, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and various bioactive compounds. While all honey shares basic elements, its healing properties vary significantly based on floral sources, geographical location, and environmental conditions.
Among all honey varieties, Manuka honey, derived from Leptospermum species found in New Zealand and Australia, is particularly notable for its therapeutic properties. These honeys’ unique composition of bioactive compounds, including methylglyoxal and leptosperin, contribute to their antimicrobial and wound-healing capabilities.
Australian manuka honey’s distinctive characteristics make it especially valuable for its wound-healing benefits, leading to its use in products like Melicica.
Why is it important to cater to consumers with scarring?
Turgeon: Catering to consumers with scarring is crucial due to the widespread prevalence of the condition and its significant psychological impact. It is a common concern that affects people of all ages and backgrounds. The impact of scarring goes far beyond physical appearance. Visible scars, particularly on the face, can profoundly affect an individual’s psychological well-being, leading to:
- Social anxiety
- Low self-esteem
- Depression
- Identity issues
- Difficulties in personal and professional relationships
- Diminished quality of life
Current treatment options often present challenges, being expensive, time-consuming, and unsuitable for all skin types, which creates a significant unmet need for accessible, inclusive, and effective scar care solutions. Melicica helps answer those needs and can meaningfully improve well-being and quality of life by addressing physical and emotional aspects.
How does Melicica cater to the industry’s demand for sustainable ingredients?
Turgeon: Highly sustainable, Melicica is responsibly sourced under Union for Ethical Biotrade membership. The manufacturing site prioritizes eco-friendly practices, utilizing 100% green electricity and achieving Zero Waste to Landfill. Compliant with regulations in China, NMPA registered, Cosmos approved, and Halal certified, Melicica is standardized in leptosperin to ensure efficacy and reproducibility.