Vaginal dryness: Puredia’s R&D manager talks intimate care taboos and awareness
Vaginal dryness is a common yet taboo problem that many women feel uncomfortable talking about. Puredia has developed the Omegia supplement to address the hydration needs of vaginal mucous membranes, which it says traditional treatments like lubricants and estrogen creams cannot satisfy.
Vaginal dryness can occur at any stage of a woman’s life due to multiple factors such as menopause, hormonal fluctuations, medications, and lifestyle choices. The condition can affect a woman’s comfort, intimacy, and overall health.
According to Regencen, approximately 20% of women over the age of 18 have vaginal dryness, with about 30% suffering through it during perimenopause. Most women also experience dryness after menopause.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Michael Yuen, R&D manager at Puredia, about how the personal care industry is embracing intimate care, as online conversations break stigmas and increase gender equality.
In a clinical study, daily supplementation with sea buckthorn oil — the main ingredient in Omegia — improved the health and integrity of the vaginal epithelium (inner lining of the vagina) by 50% and enhanced vaginal hydration and elasticity by 33%.
How is the stigma around vaginal care changing?
Yuen: Stigmas surrounding vaginal care, particularly issues like vaginal dryness, are changing due to increased education, the broader health and wellness movement, and the influence of social media platforms and influencers. These factors are normalizing discussions about vaginal health and promoting a more open dialogue. Additionally, as companies innovate and market products specifically for conditions like vaginal dryness, and as societal attitudes shift toward greater gender equality, the public is becoming more informed and less embarrassed about discussing and addressing these important health issues. This change is facilitating a cultural shift where vaginal health is regarded as a vital part of overall well-being.
How does vaginal care relate to the broader personal care industry?
Yuen: Vaginal care is a crucial aspect of the broader personal care industry, focusing on products specifically formulated for the unique needs of external genital areas. In the market, there are already vaginal care products made with ingredients like sea buckthorn oil, which is known for its nourishing properties. These products, including intimate care creams that also contain hyaluronic acid and lactate, aim to nourish, hydrate, and maintain a normal pH balance, ensuring the health and comfort of mucous membranes and sensitive skin. The inclusion of diverse, estrogen-free formulations highlights the industry’s commitment to providing a variety of options to meet individual health and wellness needs, ensuring comprehensive and inclusive care.
How does the Omegia compare to other options on the market?
Yuen: Omegia stands out because of its unique mechanism of utilizing omega-7 to alleviate vaginal dryness and various menopausal symptoms such as vaginal itching, burning, pain, and dryness. Unlike other options on the market, which typically include plant-based estrogens like soy isoflavones that supplement the reduction in estrogen due to aging, Omegia works by stimulating the regeneration of the vaginal mucosa.
This mechanism is not hormone-based, thus it does not increase the risk of breast cancer — a concern associated with some hormone-based drugs. Research has shown that Omegia significantly improves the integrity of the vaginal lining by 50% and increases hydration and elasticity by 33%, doubling the symptom improvement compared to a placebo. Additionally, consumption of sea buckthorn oil does not lead to any significant change in vaginal pH, indicating a lack of hormonal effect.
How does Omegia play into the “beauty-from-within” trend?
Yuen: The beauty industry is embracing a new dual approach, combining topical products with ingestible supplements to enhance skin care effectiveness. This bidirectional beauty trend is gaining traction because it offers both immediate and long-term benefits. Sea buckthorn oil is a standout in this trend due to its high omega-7 content. Clinical research has shown that consuming sea buckthorn oil can increase skin hydration by 49% and improve elasticity by 26%.
This holistic approach to skin care, which combines immediate improvements from topical applications with deeper, sustained benefits from supplements, is increasingly viewed as the future of skin health management.