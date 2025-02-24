Vaginal dryness: Puredia uses sea buckthorn oil to address overlooked issue
Puredia has developed Omegia to tackle the “common yet overlooked problem” of vaginal dryness. Clinical research published in the Maturitas journal has revealed that sea buckthorn oil improves symptoms of vaginal atrophy — a condition related to vaginal dryness — particularly in postmenopausal women.
Omegia uses sea buckthorn fruit and seed oil. The study showed that daily supplementation with sea buckthorn oil improves the health and integrity of the vaginal epithelium (inner lining of the vagina) by 50% and enhances vaginal hydration and elasticity by 33%.
Vaginal dryness can occur at any stage of a woman’s life due to multiple factors such as menopause, hormonal fluctuations, medications, and lifestyle choices. The condition affects a woman’s comfort, intimacy, and overall health.
Puredia says that traditional treatments like lubricants and estrogen creams are only temporary solutions, while the Omegia formulation addresses the fundamental hydration needs of vaginal mucous membranes.
Addressing dryness
Mucous membranes lining the vaginal walls are vital for producing natural lubrication, acting as a barrier against irritation and infections, and adjusting moisture levels in response to hormonal fluctuations.
However, disruptions in these functions due to factors like lowered estrogen levels can lead to the discomfort associated with vaginal dryness.
Omegia is derived from the seeds and pulp of sea buckthorn, which is rich in Omega-7 fatty acids, essential for healthy cells and mucous membranes.
The hormone-free solution helps repair and regenerate the membranes, enhancing their ability to produce natural moisture. It also promotes long-term hydration by encouraging the body’s moisture mechanisms.
In a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial with 116 women ages 55–75, 11% of participants felt improvement in vaginal hydration over the placebo group.
The subjects were given an oral intake of six 500 mg capsules of sea buckthorn oil or a placebo (fractionated palm and coconut oil) per day for three months. There was an 8% increase in Vaginal Health Index over the placebo group.
The Vaginal Health Index is one of the most commonly used scores for the evaluation of vaginal elasticity, secretions, pH, and hydration.
Puredia calls vaginal dryness a widespread challenge that “significantly affects the lives of countless women around the world.” The health solutions company says Omegia aligns with the increasing preference for natural health products and addresses “a significant need” in women’s health care.
Getting intimate
Women’s health care has been historically overlooked in the medical industry and results in women spending 25% more years in poor health than men, according to Forbes. However, increased awareness is causing the health care gap to be gradually addressed.
Personal Care Insights explored how intimate care is gaining attention in the beauty industry as the stigma surrounding women’s health breaks down.
Last year, A Mamavation study discovered PFAS in condoms and lubricants. Fourteen percent of the condoms and lubricants tested had indications of PFAS. The “forever chemicals” are generally known to cause health problems such as liver damage, thyroid disease, obesity, fertility issues, and cancer. They also act as endocrine-disrupting chemicals due to their ability to interfere with hormone systems.
To address the need for natural intimate care, sustainable period care brand Flex released odor-fighting Bamboo Pads and Liners, which do not contain fragrance, deodorants, dyes, herbs, pesticides, GMOs, or elemental chlorine.
Sex-positive vaginal health brand, Kindra, also launched the Daily V System, a series of vaginal health products.