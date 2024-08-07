PFAS found in popular condoms and lubricants prompts scientists to demand removal
07 Aug 2024 --- A study from Mamavation discovers PFAS in condoms and lubricants. Fourteen percent of the total condoms and lubricants tested had indications of the “forever chemicals.”
Mamavation’s EPA-certified laboratory consumer study, released in partnership with Environmental Health News, analyzed 29 popular condoms and lubricants on the market.
“Because condoms are an exposure to the most sensitive areas of the human body for men and women, I would strongly recommend the industry identify and remove these chemicals immediately,” says Linda Birnbaum, scientist emeritus and former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and National Toxicology Program and scholar in residence at Duke University.
“The vagina and penis are incredibly vascular areas, and dermal exposure to these areas is often higher than other places of the body,” she continues.
However, the researchers do not know the health effects of exposure to PFAS inside the vagina and penis areas.
PFAS have been used as stain-resistant, oil-, grease- and water-resistant chemicals in commerce for decades. Mamavation hypothesizes that condoms and lubricants may have contamination issues from manufacturing..
The “forever chemicals” are generally known to cause health problems such as liver damage, thyroid disease, obesity, fertility issues and cancer. They also act as endocrine-disrupting chemicals due to their ability to interfere with hormone systems.
PFAS in protection
The study analyzed approximately 25 condoms and four lubricants from 19 brands. Twelve percent of condoms tested had indications of PFAS, specifically, three out of 25 condoms had detectable levels of organic fluorine — which indicates the possibility of containing PFAS — above 10 per million (ppm).
One-quarter of lubricants had indications of “forever chemicals” above ten ppm. The range of organic fluorine was from 13 ppm to 68 ppm.
“It makes sense chemically that the chemicals in condoms will be absorbed into male and female reproductive tissues, such as to perhaps be present in sperm and eggs at the time of fertilization,” explains Terrence Collins, professor of Green Chemistry and director of the Institute for Green Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University.
“But much too little is known about the endocrine activities of the disclosed chemicals. While the purpose of condoms is to block fertilization, it is chemically certain that the female reproductive tract will be contaminated by some of the chemicals in condoms. Therefore, we must expand safety testing to assess these possibilities.”
Last month, the menstrual product industry was under fire after researchers detected several toxic metals, including lead and arsenic, in organic and inorganic tampons from various brands. The study highlighted that the vagina has highly absorbent tissue. Personal Care Insights spoke to lead author Jenni Shearston about the findings and the need for more research.
Best and worst awards
Mamavation named its “not favorite” lubricants regarding PFAS content and ingredients:
- Lola Tingling Mint Pleasure Gel for Spot-On Arousal: 39 ppm organic fluorine.
- Uberlube Silicone Lube: 32 ppm organic fluorine.
- PS Moisturizing & Healing Hypoallergenic 100% Vegan Premium Lube Organic Aloe & Plant-Based: 25 ppm organic fluorine.
- KY Jelly Classic Water-Based Personal Lubricant: 13 ppm organic fluorine.
The “not favorite” condoms were identified as:
- Union Standard Ultra Thin Lubricated Male Latex Condoms: 25 ppm organic fluorine. The second product tested 68 parts ppm organic fluorine.
- Trojan Ultra Thin Condoms for Ultra Sensitivity: 13 ppm organic fluorine. The second product did not detect organic fluorine.
Achieving the title of “best” lubricants were as follows, without any identification of PFAS:
- Aloe Cadabra Personal Lubricant & Moisturizer Natural Aloe 95%.
- Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with Organic Botanicals Intimacy.
- Honey Pot Organic Moisturizing Lubricant Organic Strawberry Intimate.
The consumer advocacy blog chose the “best” condoms as:
- Glyde Ultra Standard Fit Ultra Thin Condoms: non-detect organic fluorine.
- PS Good Times Exceptionally Thin Latex Condoms: non-detect organic fluorine.
- Sustain Natural Ultra Thin Lubricated Latex Condoms: non-detect organic fluorine.
“I applaud those manufacturers of condoms who are upfront about what chemicals are in their products, both the plastics and the lubricants,” highlights Collins.
By Sabine Waldeck