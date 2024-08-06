Aveda releases botanical-boosted follicle-strengthening hair care line to thicken hair
06 Aug 2024 --- Aveda introduces its latest solution for thinning hair in a new collection after more than two decades of scientific research and an eight-year collaboration with experts in skin and hair biology.
Invati Ultra Advanced is a “high-performing,” multi-step system featuring a new and exclusive triple-action Follicle Vitality Complex. Designed to be a solution “for women and men with all types of thinning hair,” this 94% naturally derived vegan collection claims to fortify strands and reduce hair loss by 77% when using its four-step system.
The complex “instantly thickens” hair up to 11% when using the four-step system plus Invati Ultra Advanced Thickening Foam.
“The power of Invati Ultra Advanced comes from a decade of relentless research, blending cutting-edge science with ancient botanical wisdom,” says Dr. Alison Pawlus, Aveda principal scientist and pharmacognosist.
“Backed by collaborative studies with the University of Bradford, our pure plant extracts, meticulously selected for potency, tackle thin hair head on, redefining care for thinning hair. With a dedicated team of experts and a commitment to green extraction, we are proud to be at the forefront of hair care.”
Plant-powered performance
Healthy hair follicles are vital for healthy hair. However, oxidative stressors such as free radicals and pollution can lead to an unhealthy follicle environment.
After years of research and screening more than 1,000 botanical actives, Aveda’s team of scientists selected three “unique and complementary” botanicals for its Follicle Vitality Complex:
- Eclipta prostrata: Known as the “king of hair” in Ayurvedic tradition, this “invigorating” ingredient is claimed to “amplify cellular vitality.”
- Alpinia: An antioxidant exclusive to Aveda, claimed to offer natural follicle protection from extrinsic stressors.
- Ginger: Supports the hair follicle and its ability to reduce cellular damage induced by stress and aging, resulting in “visibly” healthier hair.
The Invati Ultra Advanced range comprises “light” and “rich” varieties of exfoliating shampoo made with wintergreen-derived salicylic acid and a botanical thickening conditioner.
The range also includes a “revitalizing” scalp serum featuring Japanese knotweed (resveratrol) and a “fortifying” leave-in treatment containing plant protein and vegan lactic acid.
For styling, the range offers an amla and rice protein-based thickening foam to fight frizz and protect from blow-drying while maintaining a hold and shine.
In other hair care sector advances, new research by Seppic uncovered that Irish wakame extract helps detoxify heavy metals on the scalp.