CeraVe expands therapeutic skin care portfolio with new moisturizers and eye cream
06 Aug 2024 --- CeraVe unveils four products, including the Intensive Moisturizing Lotion, AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 50, Oil Control Moisturizing Gel-Cream and Skin Renewing Vitamin C Eye Cream.
The products feature the brand’s signature three essential ceramides — 1, 3 and 6-II — which are claimed to support restoring and maintaining a healthy skin barrier.
“As a brand developed alongside dermatologists, CeraVe continually looks to formulate new products informed by the needs of real patients while maintaining focus on supporting and restoring the skin barrier,” says Penelope Giraud, CeraVe general manager.
“These four new innovations address a variety of skin concerns and help further our goal of developing a portfolio that offers a skin care solution for everyone, no matter their skin type or preference.”
Four ceramide-enriched offerings
Developed with 5% of the potent humectant Hydro-Urea, amino acids and shea butter, the Intensive Moisturizing Lotion is a hydrating lotion that addresses symptoms of dryness like itchiness, flaking, redness and scaling.
It penetrates the skin’s layers to target dryness at the source and deliver “immediate relief that lasts for up to 72 hours.” Hydro-Urea is a blend of natural moisturizing factors (NMFs), amino acids, a urea derivative and sodium PCA. NMFs are components naturally part of the skin’s top-most layer and play an essential role in attracting and binding moisture, maintaining the skin barrier and shedding dead skin cells.
The AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 50 is a new two-in-one formulation with chemical and mineral sunscreen filters to provide protection from harmful UV rays while hydrating the skin.
The non-comedogenic lotion is designed to blend into all skin tones without leaving a white cast or pilling and lay well under makeup.
The Oil-Control Moisturizing Gel-Cream is a lightweight gel-cream formulation that is a mattifying moisturizer with oil-absorbing technology to provide all-day shine control and hydration with a non-greasy finish. Non-comedogenic and oil-free, the daily facial moisturizer contains vitamin E and niacinamide to help calm oily skin.
Skin Renewing Vitamin C Eye Cream features 5% pure vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to help brighten under-eye circles, depuff eye bags and counteract oxidative stress for healthier-looking skin. The paraben- and fragrance-free formula is ophthalmologist-tested, suitable for sensitive skin types and safe for contact lens wearers.
In other recent announcements, CeraVe brought its Vitamin C Serum to the UK market for the first time.