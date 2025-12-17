O Positiv suggests women’s wellness industry capitalizes on misinformation
Key takeaways
- Approximately all women cannot correctly identify basic female anatomy, revealing a significant education gap in women’s health.
- The personal care industry is called to prioritize clear, science-backed education over vague language and fear-based messaging.
- Women’s wellness companies can make an impact by pairing products with educational content to foster trust and informed purchasing decisions.
O Positiv has revealed that almost all women (98.6%) cannot correctly identify basic female anatomy and calls on the personal care industry to help close the education gap. The wellness company has released a preview of its The State of the Vagina Report, set to be published in January 2026.
The report preview shows that women’s trust, comfort, and knowledge regarding sexual wellness and health are weak. Women not being able to identify their own anatomy becomes less surprising when O Positiv illuminates that 80% say they were never properly taught it.
This knowledge disparity has ramifications in the personal care industry. Consumers being ill-educated about their bodies can shape their purchases. If they do not understand what they are buying, they most likely will not do so.
For example, supporting the microbiome has become an increasingly popular claim in women’s wellness solutions — whether that be the gut, skin, or vaginal. However, the report finds that 46% of women were unaware of the vaginal microbiome’s existence before the survey.
O Positiv co-founder, Brianna Bitton, tells Personal Care Insights that the industry has unintentionally reinforced health stigmas by avoiding real language and showcasing normal experiences as problems to be hidden.
She prompts more brands to normalize conversations around taboo topics and prioritize education over embarrassment.
“For years, brands have relied on vague language, euphemisms, and surface-level explanations that do little to close the education gap women are navigating, and this report makes it clear just how wide that gap truly is,” says Bitton.
“As an industry, we have a responsibility to provide clear communication and evidence-based, accessible education alongside every product we put into the world.”
Transparency trumps taboos
The report preview shows how stigma continues to shape women’s health experiences — from sexual discomfort to uncertainty about basic reproductive anatomy.
Dr. Roxanne Pero, OBGYN MD, and part of O Positiv’s Medical Advisory Board, tells Personal Care Insights that 98.6% of women being unable to identify their anatomy is one of the clearest signs that women’s health has been neglected.
“That gap says a lot — about how health care has outsourced women’s empowerment, and how the personal care industry has been able to capitalize on misinformation and miseducation.”
To rectify the discrepancy, Pero advocates for women’s wellness companies to rethink product labeling and health literacy efforts.
“Instead of the personal care industry pushing fear-based messages — your vagina shouldn’t smell like that, you should be wet but not too wet, you shouldn’t have bacteria — we need to give women real tools and real education.”
Regarding products that claim to have beneficial effects on the vaginal microbiome, Pero suggests that brands provide understanding.
“Women deserve to understand how their bodies actually work and how to support a healthy vaginal microbiome. Vaginal discharge can be normal. Bacteria belong in your vagina.”
She continues that the failure of the wellness industry in helping women find adequate solutions lies in its mimicry of the beauty industry’s successes.
“The beauty industry’s multibillion-dollar formula was essentially copied into vulvar, vaginal, and sexual health, focusing on products that make us look, feel, or smell ‘pretty’ down there,” says Pero.
“Yes, it’s been lucrative, but it has also come at a cost — fewer products that genuinely support vulvar and vaginal health, improve sexual satisfaction, or help women understand their own anatomy.”
Turning honesty into gains
O Positiv co-founder Bitton says that when women turn to wellness companies for answers, they’re seeking more than products, but for clarity and trust.
“This report preview makes clear that women are still missing from the very conversations that should center them,” states Bitton.
“If we can be honest about the gaps in women’s health, listen to what women truly need, and offer products that not only enhance how we feel and look but also support our health and honor our natural physiology, both women and businesses stand to gain so much.”
O Positiv implements a Medical Advisory Board to ensure that its products and educational materials are grounded in science. It uses clinically studied ingredients specifically designed to support women. The advisory board comprises a team of doctors specializing in women’s health and hormonal issues.
“We have an obligation to collaborate with medical experts, cite evidence transparently, and raise the standard for what reliable guidance should be,” says Bitton
“Through this approach, we hope to help rebuild trust.”
Brand opportunities
O Positiv identifies that personal care companies can have the greatest impact by delivering accurate and meaningful information to consumers. If brands co-produce product solutions and educational content, they create a more understanding consumer, leading to a more streamlined purchasing decision.
“When women have clear information, it opens the door to personalization, better diagnostics, and choosing products that genuinely fit their needs. Women are already seeking this guidance on social media — so brands should pair their products with the education women are asking for,” says Pero.
Bitton adds that the data makes it clear that many women feel disconnected from their bodies. She explains that sexual wellness is deeply tied to overall physical and emotional well-being.
“One of the most important things we do is show women that sexual health is nothing to be embarrassed about — it is not a taboo topic. By pairing science-backed products with approachable, thoughtful branding, we’re normalizing sexual wellness while delivering effective solutions.”
The co-founder says brands that implement a playful yet respectful approach help make the topic feel accessible and fun. “Something women can explore confidently without shame or sensationalism.”