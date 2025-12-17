Phytogaia and Perfect expand nutricosmetic ingredient to China
Key takeaways
- PhytoGaia has authorized Perfect to register its TocoGaia ingredient for cosmetic use in China.
- The agreement enables regulatory approval of the longevity-inspired ingredient.
- The partnership supports PhytoGaia’s expansion into China’s cosmetics and wellness sectors.
PhytoGaia and Perfect China have entered into an agreement, where Perfect will register and use PhytoGaia’s ingredient, TocoGaia, in its cosmetic products sold in China.
The agreement allows Perfect to submit TocoGaia to Chinese regulators, enabling it to be legally used in cosmetic products sold in the country. TocoGaia is a vitamin E-based ingredient derived from palm oil.
The tocotrienol complex is intended for use in cosmetics and wellness products. It is part of a novel generation of nutricosmetic products that go beyond surface-level beauty to target deep cellular mechanisms of aging.
The agreement was signed during an official visit to Jinan University in Guangzhou, China. Government, industry, and university representatives attended the event, indicating broad support for the partnership.
PhytoGaia views the collaboration as a step toward expanding its footprint in China. The company hopes its ingredient will be adopted for cosmetic applications in the Chinese market.
PhytoGaia says the health and wellness company Perfect aligns with its goal of mainstreaming tocotrienol use in beauty and wellness products in the region.
China push
China has recently seen heightened attention from the personal care industry, as many companies make strides to deepen their regional operations.
L’Oréal recently announced that it took a minority stake in Chinese mass-market skin care brand Lan — the move marked the French beauty giant’s second C-beauty stake in less than a month. The deal came as global beauty companies face increasing pressure from fast-growing C-beauty competitors amid the country’s economic slowdown.
The financial moves closely followed L’Oréal’s Q3 report, which stated that the company had a quarterly increase in China for the first time in two years.
As the country’s cosmetics industry gains momentum, the Chinese government announced reforms to its cosmetic rules, aiming to accelerate approvals, raise safety standards, and make the market more accessible for foreign brands. The move could offer cosmetics companies relief in establishing a stable local foothold.