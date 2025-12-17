Hydrinity’s sustainable skin care enters Caribbean through Meta Cell
Key takeaways
- Hydrinity partners with Meta Cell to bring plant-based skin care to the Caribbean.
- The Caribbean skin care market is projected to reach US$1.17 billion, driven by demand for sustainable and therapeutic treatments.
- Hydrinity expands globally, focusing on regional market needs and dermatological partnerships.
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science has partnered with Meta Cell to bring Hydrinity to the Caribbean.
The regional skin care market is projected to reach a revenue of US$1.17 billion this year, according to Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science. The demand for plant-based natural ingredients has also increased in the region, as consumers care more about health and sustainability.
Hydrinity says it is well-positioned to meet this demand with its science-driven skin care portfolio. The company’s offerings incorporate natural and plant-based ingredients with an emphasis on ethical sourcing practices.
Meanwhile, due to its geographical location and hot climate, the Caribbean is seeing a high amount of melanoma and skin cancer, bacterial and fungal infections, dermatitis, and other inflammatory disorders. This increases the need for therapeutic and protective skin care.
“The Caribbean market is ready for the advanced technologies and formulations Hydrinity offers, especially for common concerns such as acne, dyschromia, dermatitis, melasma, and overall skin damage,” says Dr. Nadia Manna, CEO of Meta Cell.
Brent Nixon, COO of Hydrinity, adds: “The Meta Cell team has the strategic relationships needed to bring Hydrinity to the top physicians and professional medical clinics throughout the Caribbean.”
Personal Care Insights previously spoke with Hydrinity about its shift from regenerative medicine to personal care. We sat down with Keith O’Briant, CEO of Hydrinity, to discuss how the company planned to expand its global market reach.
“Expanding into the European, Asian, and South American markets is an exciting step for Hydrinity, and we are approaching it with a tailored strategy that respects the unique cultural and skin care needs of these regions. We are partnering with local experts and dermatologists to understand the specific concerns and preferences of consumers in these markets,” O’Briant told us.
Earlier this year, Hydrinity partnered with Den Esthetics, a provider of medical products in the Benelux region — Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The companies said the partnership will benefit from the growing demand for premium skin care in the countries.