Hydrinity CEO eyes expansion and move from medical to skin care with MicroFusion Tech
29 Jul 2024 --- Claiming to be the fastest-growing professional skin care brand in the US, Personal Care Insights speaks to Hydrinity about its shift to personal care from regenerative medicine.
The company uses patented anti-inflammatory supercharged, dual-weight hyaluronic acid-based formulas for “rapid results” in two weeks. It says to use the highest concentration of hyaluronic acid — two times more than any other brand — alongside high- and low-weight hyaluronic acid-based formulas.
Keith O’Briant, CEO of Hydrinity, tells us about its Microfusion Technology and plans to expand its market reach globally. The technology is said to be sourced from a “150-million-year-old pure organic matter,” featured in its latest Hydri-C Daily Vitamin C Moisturizer and Prelude Facial Treatment Cleanser.
What drove Hydrinity to transition from advanced wound care to professional skin care?
O’Briant: Our journey from advanced wound care to professional skin care was a natural evolution driven by our passion for leveraging cutting-edge science to improve skin health. In wound care, we witnessed the incredible potential of our formulations to promote healing and rejuvenation. We realized that the same principles and technologies could be applied to address various skin concerns, offering consumers products that not only enhance beauty but also support the skin’s natural healing processes. This transition allows us to bring the benefits of our advanced research and development to a broader audience, helping more people achieve healthy, radiant skin.
How does Hydrinity’s MicroFusion Technology differentiate your products in the skin care market?
O’Briant: Microfusion is at the heart of what sets Hydrinity apart in the skin care market. This proprietary technology allows us to deliver highly concentrated, bioactive ingredients deep into the skin with exceptional precision and efficacy. Unlike traditional formulations that may sit on the surface, ours ensures that the beneficial ingredients penetrate where they are most needed, providing visible and lasting results. This approach not only enhances the effectiveness of our products but also ensures that our customers see and feel a genuine difference in their skin’s health and appearance.
What strategies are you using to expand markets?
O’Briant: Expanding into the European, Asian and South American markets is an exciting step for Hydrinity, and we are approaching it with a tailored strategy that respects the unique cultural and skin care needs of these regions. We are partnering with local experts and dermatologists to understand the specific concerns and preferences of consumers in these markets.
Additionally, we are investing in local marketing campaigns and educational initiatives to build awareness and trust. Our focus is on delivering products that meet the high standards of quality and effectiveness that Hydrinity is known for while being mindful of the diverse beauty practices and expectations in these vibrant markets.
Can you share something about your eco-friendly practices?
O’Briant: At Hydrinity, we believe that beauty and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. Our commitment to eco-friendly practices is reflected in every aspect of our business, from sourcing sustainable ingredients to using recyclable packaging. We prioritize cruelty-free testing methods and strive to minimize our carbon footprint through an efficient manufacturing process.
Our goal is to create products that not only benefit our customers but also contribute positively to the planet. We are continually exploring new ways to enhance our sustainability efforts, ensuring that we remain a responsible and conscientious brand.
By Venya Patel