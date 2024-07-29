Beiersdorf and Novelis launch Nivea Creme in recycled aluminum tin
29 Jul 2024 --- Beiersdorf is transforming its global skin care products to more sustainable versions with its iconic Nivea Creme tin now produced with 80% recycled aluminum.
Regarding the sustainability of the packaging, Isabell Niggemann for Procurement at Beiersdorf says that using recycled material makes the company “massively” lower its CO2 emissions.
“Did you know that the production of recycled aluminum requires 95% less energy compared to new, virgin material? This important change was possible through an intense collaboration with our supplier and long-term partner, Novelis,” says Niggemann.
“It has been my role as procurement to align our sustainability approach with our supplier and develop the new packaging and feedstock together with R&D.”
Availability challenges
Holger Dede, for Beiersdorf Manufacturing Hamburg, explains that besides the challenge of the availability of recycled aluminum in the quantities needed for a product sold globally, it has been difficult to identify the right alloy for the company’s machines and processes in the factory.
“It’s been a trial-and-error phase of testing that took several months until we found the best fit and adapted our processes to the new material. Next to this challenge, it was also a bit tricky to get the green claim printed on the tin in the right format,” says Dede.
“Prior to the relaunch, our Nivea Creme tin had the same look around the globe, but now, we wanted to have the ‘80% recycled aluminum’ message printed on the side of the tin. Our processes are set in the way that we print the color onto the aluminum sheets first and then press the aluminum into the tin shape.”
“So, the layout of the printing needed very precise adjustments, so that the claim stood in a horizontal design. Imagine this for the many different markets we sell the Nivea Creme and the languages this requires, we were quite busy with this,” he adds.
More recyclate to come?
Philip Helm, for Packaging at Beiersdorf, says that the company decided to implement 80% recycled aluminum instead of 100% because multiple aspects had to be reviewed and considered for the transformation.
“With the current supply, we were able to commit to a minimum of 80% recycled aluminum. One of the highest barriers to the use of recycled aluminum is the availability of the recycled material. We must be able to ensure a steady process at the supplier and in our own production center here in Hamburg,” says Helm.
“I can imagine achieving 100% recycled aluminum in the future, as we will continue to work on the topic of sustainability, also together with our suppliers. When sorted adequately and put to recycling, aluminum can stay in the material cycle almost infinitely without a meaningful degradation of properties and quality. Therefore, aluminum is really the ideal packaging material for a circular economy.”
The Nivea Creme tin has been launched globally this year, entailing a modernized design and the recycled aluminum packaging.
“The improved sustainability of the packaging is very well received by our consumers. Who would not like to see their favorite skin care product being transformed into a better version of itself,” says Morgane Deleuze at Beiersdorf’s Marketing.
“It is a proof point for our approach at Beiersdorf and Nivea: we want to deliver impact at scale, so we implement sustainability aspects with our global bestsellers. This allows millions of consumers around the globe to stick to their well-known and trusted skin care routines and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time.”