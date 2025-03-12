Hydrinity explores medical skin care with Benelux expansion
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science has partnered with Den Esthetics, a provider of medical products in the Benelux region — comprising Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The partnership will capitalize on the growing demand for premium skin care in the countries.
Den Esthetics is a division of Den Medical, which provides procedural needles, kits, and trays designed for pain relief treatments. US-based Hydrinity is a skin care brand specializing in hyaluronic acid technology for dermatological procedures.
Brent Nixon, COO of Hydrinity, says: “We are excited to partner with Den Medical, which has an exceptional reputation among dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetics providers in Benelux.”
Benelux is a politico-economic union and formal international intergovernmental alliance made of three neighboring countries in Europe. It has the highest per capita spending in Europe, and Hydrinity hopes to tap into the demand for skin care in the area.
Alain Mampuya, CEO of Den Medical, says: “We have been observing Hydrinity for over 18 months and believe the skin care brand provides an opportunity for our market. The leading-edge technology and clinical outcomes that have made Hydrinity a market leader worldwide will do the same here in Benelux.”
Global expansion
Personal care companies are localizing market operations to penetrate regional trends and markets. The partnership with Den Esthetic follows Hydrinity’s recent expansion into the Asian market, through collaboration with Philomedicare Alliance — a medical aesthetic technology brand based in Singapore and Hong Kong.
Hydrinity said Singapore and Hong Kong have a combined skin care market opportunity exceeding US$1 billion. With its proximity to mainland China, Hong Kong has a larger and more established market, while Singapore is recognized for its premium clinics that emphasize natural-looking results.
Moreover, Personal Care Insights recently spoke with Leonardo O’Grady, global VP of marketing and branding at Fresha, a UK-based booking platform for the beauty industry, about its expansion into Spain, France, and the Netherlands.
“Spain, France, and the Netherlands are key beauty and wellness markets and a rising demand for digital-first business solutions. By expanding into these regions, Fresha can provide tailored support to local businesses, helping them adopt technology that enhances efficiency, customer engagement, and revenue growth,” said O’Grady.