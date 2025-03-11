Fresha expands beauty booking platform to European markets
Fresha, a UK-based booking platform for the beauty industry, has launched offices in Spain, France, and the Netherlands, to expand its European presence. The move aims to equip small businesses with management technology to “level the playing field” against larger competitors.
The online platform helps businesses book local beauty and wellness treatments at spas or salons. Users enter their location and treatment type (haircut, massage, makeup treatment), and Fresha finds the closest corresponding businesses, providing a short description of specific treatments and prices offered.
It organizes appointments, payments, marketing, and inventory with AI-driven insights and a secure platform.
Personal Care Insights speaks to William Zeqiri, founder and CEO at Fresha, about how the new offices will support and strengthen regional operations.
European growth
The expansion of the online retail platform is part of the company’s efforts to grow its network of over 130,000 businesses in Europe.
“Spain, France, and the Netherlands are key beauty and wellness markets and a rising demand for digital-first business solutions. By expanding into these regions, Fresha can provide tailored support to local businesses, helping them adopt technology that enhances efficiency, customer engagement, and revenue growth,” says Zeqiri.
Moreover, a local presence in Europe can enable Fresha to form partnerships with start-ups and independent businesses, providing tools and strategies to increase their business. Fresha indicates that the personal care markets in France, Spain, and the Netherlands are experiencing rapid growth, driven by consumer demand for convenience, quality service, and digital integration.
Zeqiri adds: “Businesses in these regions have significant opportunities to leverage Fresha’s technology to optimize bookings, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences. Additionally, as self-care continues to be recognized as an essential aspect of well-being, these markets present strong potential for innovation and business expansion.”
Regional operations
Beauty businesses seek ways to streamline local operations and are increasingly using digital platforms to do so.
“With dedicated regional offices, Fresha can offer more localized, hands-on support, ensuring businesses receive assistance tailored to their market dynamics. These offices will enable Fresha to provide region-specific insights, improve customer service, and strengthen partnerships with local industry leaders,” says Zeqiri.
“Having a physical presence also ensures Fresha can quickly adapt to evolving regulatory requirements, consumer preferences, and business needs, ultimately helping its network of beauty and wellness providers scale more effectively.”
For example, last year, regulatory updates in the EU, UK, and China reshaped the global cosmetics industry.
AI answer to operational challenges
Zeqiri indicates that operating an online platform across such a large geographical area has problems. Without a regional base, appointment no-shows, unpredictable customer demand, inefficient operations management, and fraud create issues.
He says: “Fresha’s regional hubs will provide targeted solutions, including automated booking management, secure payment processing, and AI-powered tools to boost customer retention. With AI-driven security, Fresha has reduced fraud by 99% within six months of implementing its advanced cybersecurity technology, protecting businesses from chargebacks, data breaches, and fraudulent bookings.”
AI is increasingly emerging in the personal care industry as a tool to aid and smooth operations — whether through optimized platforms, ingredient formulation, or skin tone classification.
For example, US scientists recently introduced an AI-powered tool designed to classify skin tones with improved accuracy, and biotech firm Debut announced last month that it is researching ingredients for personal care products using its latest generative AI platform, BeautyORB.