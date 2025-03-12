Cosmogen develops portable roller ball for Deinde’s eye cream
Cosmogen has equipped Deinde with its Baby Roller application tool for the skin care brand’s new eye cream. The device massages the under-eye area to aid in “depuffing.” The application tool is pocket-sized and suitable for on-the-go use.
The Baby Roller has a stainless steel ball top and a polypropylene (PP) body that is also available in a PP post-consumer recycled material option. After users apply Diende’s eye cream, they are encouraged to use the eye roller to massage the formula into the skin, reducing eye bags and wrinkles.
According to Cosmogen, the appliance, in combination with Deinde’s formula, smoothes the eye contour area.
Deinde is a Debut skin care brand that launched in January 2024. It has three products targeting “inflammaging” — a chronic, low-level inflammation that accelerates aging.
Debut’s products include a biotechnological anti-inflammatory ingredient called naringenin, which is 15 times more effective than niacinamide at addressing signs of inflammation, redness, fine lines, dryness, and loss of elasticity.
Beauty and functionality
Packagers providing for the personal care industry are balancing the attractive design, brand experience, and materials that cater to the demand for environmentally sustainable packaging.
Recently, Packaging Insights spoke to Cosmogen about design in personal care packaging and the challenges of adjusting packaging design to meet sustainability needs, functionality, costs, and aesthetic appeal.
“We’re in the world of beauty, premium, and luxury. So, it’s obvious to us that packaging aesthetics are essential. It is one of the parameters considered in developing our innovations — functionality and sustainability,” said Maud Lelièvre, marketing and communication director at Cosmogen.