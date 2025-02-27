Study highlights AI-powered system for skin tone classification
Scientists at Florida International University and the University of Miami, US, have introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) powered tool designed to classify skin tones with improved accuracy. The findings suggest that the tool, AI Dermatochroma Analytica (AIDA), can be integrated into cosmetic formulations to enhance user satisfaction by offering accurate shade matching and personalized skin care recommendations.
The study tested AIDA against traditional machine learning models to see if it could classify skin tones more accurately. It found AIDA’s clustering technique more effective than a commonly used AI model called a convolutional neural network (CNN).
The researchers analyzed how well each system identified skin tones, using images taken under different conditions to see which method worked best.
The results showed that AIDA was more accurate, correctly classifying 97% of skin tones, compared to CNN’s 87%. Instead of relying on large amounts of pre-labeled data like CNN models, AIDA uses AI to group similar skin tones independently. Researchers found that this method provided improved classification capabilities.
AIDA’s technology could help create better-matched skin care suggestions and beauty products and change how skin tones are analyzed, ensuring more inclusive and diverse solutions.
The new AI model’s ability to classify various skin color scales makes it a versatile tool for medical and commercial applications. The technology also has potential applications in detecting skin conditions and assessing wound healing in health care.
AI versus traditional methods
A tolerance-based approach allows the system to excuse slight variations in skin tone instead of requiring an exact match. This makes AIDA more flexible since it can recognize similar shades within a small range and reduce errors caused by lighting or image quality differences.
A significant challenge in skin tone classification is the variability caused by lighting and image conditions. Unlike conventional methods, AIDA processes images in the LAB color space instead of the usual RGB-based analysis.
RGB (red, green, blue) is how screens and cameras display color: colors are created by mixing different amounts of red, green, and blue, however, this color space is more easily affected by light conditions. In the LAB color space, brightness (L) is separated from color (A for red/green, B for blue/yellow), making it more stable. AIDA uses LAB to keep skin tone analysis accurate and minimize inconsistencies and increase reliability even amid different lighting conditions.
The study highlights how AIDA can assist in personalized product recommendations in the cosmetics industry. By accurately identifying a consumer’s skin tone, beauty brands can develop inclusive shade ranges and improve foundation matching.
It has significant implications for inclusivity in the industry, ensuring that consumers of all skin tones can access suitable products. The researchers behind AIDA plan to expand the system’s dataset to include a broader range of skin tones, particularly from underrepresented demographics.
Implications for dermatology
The study’s findings suggest that AIDA could be a valuable tool in dermatology, especially in assessing skin conditions like pigmentation disorders or, potentially, early detection of skin cancers. AIDA allows for more precise dermatological assessments by improving skin tone classification and reducing general reliance on subjective visual analyses.
For people with conditions such as vitiligo or hyperpigmentation, the system offers an opportunity to track changes in skin tone over time more accurately. This could lead to improved treatment plans and better monitoring of dermatological treatment.
Moreover, AIDA’s ability to provide detailed skin tone segmentation may enhance research in skin care, leading to better formulations tailored to specific skin types.