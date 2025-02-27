Spectra Packaging equips premium amenity company with prevented ocean plastic bottles
Spectra Packaging has partnered with amenities company The House of Pineapple for premium bottles, as part of The Little Amenities Box collection. The bottles are manufactured using prevented ocean plastic (POP), which is collected from coastal areas at risk of plastic pollution and cycled back into new packaging.
The House of Pineapple supplies personal care products for rental properties and hotels. It aims to intersect luxury and responsibility. The collection’s packaging includes Spectra’s 50 mL Boston Round bottle, which is injection-stretch, blow-molded in 35% POP, paired with Spectra’s 35% POP polypropylene (PP) injection molded screw cap.
Mark Kingston, marketing manager at Spectra, speaks to Packaging Insights about how collaboration combines eco-conscious materials with functional and aesthetic design.
“Responsibility is important to House of Pineapple because sustainability and ethical production are part of its ethos. The brand sourced POP in its product packaging and recycled leathers and explores ways to be more environmentally conscious,” says Kingston.
“House of Pineapple believes that luxury and responsibility can coexist, and they are dedicated to making choices that benefit both their customers and the planet.”
The Little Amenities box features shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, body wash, and Himalayan bath salt. According to the company, all House of Pineapple products are free from SLS, parabens, and phthalates.
The House of Pineapple’s aesthetic is “colorful and playful.” To align with this, Spectra used translucent bottles combined with a three-color print to “ensure the products stand out on shelves.”
Kingston says the brand’s in-house specialists “can exact-match a desired color from various sources, from a supplied swatch or Pantone color reference to an actual object. Through thorough pre-production testing and sampling, we could exact-match both masterbatch and print inks before the packs were finished in the company’s decoration facility.”
POP in personal care
The POP program is a multi-stage process where local collectors gather discarded plastic bottles from areas at risk of ocean pollution and take them to collection centers for payment. The bottles are sorted, pressed into bales, and sent to recycling factories. There, they are processed into raw flakes and then pellets for new packaging.
Kingston elaborates on how POP is incorporated into Spectra packaging and details its importance for personal care companies like The House of Pineapple.
He adds: “POP initiatives help reduce ocean plastic pollution and provide a more ethical plastic choice for businesses and consumers. Since adopting the material into its polyethylene terephthalate, high-density polyethylene, and PP supply chain in 2022, Spectra’s commitment has helped divert over 60 million plastic bottles from entering oceans at risk from ocean plastic pollution.”
Last year, Lush rolled out POP made by Spectra Packaging for its 100ml, 250ml and 500ml bottles. The Lush Manufacturing sites in Germany and Croatia also use POP for the three sizes, while Lush North America and Japan followed suit in 2024.