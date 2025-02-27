Olapex and K18 launch result-driven hair care highlighting stylists
Olapex and K18, both recognized for their science-backed innovations in hair repair, are introducing products designed to strengthen and restore hair at a structural level and support long-term hair health.
Olaplex has released No.0.5 Scalp Longevity Treatment, a targeted serum that promotes optimal scalp and hair health from root to tip. Meanwhile, K18 has debuted AstroLift, a volumizing spray designed to provide fullness and repair damage-prone hair through the patented ingredient formula K18 Peptide. The company claims AstroLift is clinically proven to deliver more than twice the volume a traditional product would and lasts for up to two days with a single application.
Innova Market Data indicates a 4% annual increase in hair care launches between July 2019 and June 2024. Almost half of these launches came out of Europe, with hair care products containing ethical claims growing in demand among consumers.
Additionally, the market researcher highlights a rise in product releases for specific hair conditions. Launches for damaged and dry hair solutions saw a 22% rise, while scalp care designed to reduce hair loss and stimulate hair growth follows at 17%.
Olaplex and K18’s latest innovations are designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial hair stylists and consumers globally, providing high-performance foundational hair health that delivers results.
Power of product
K18 will launch its AstroLift styling spray next month. It promises fuller hair while repairing fine, aging, or damage-prone locks from within using the K18 Peptide. The peptide uses an amino acid complex and is naturally derived from seaweed.
K18 claims the peptide differentiates itself from traditional treatments that provide temporary conditioning. K18 Peptide utilizes biomimetic peptide technology that penetrates into the hair’s cortex to repair protein loss and chemical damage at a molecular level.
“This launch marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering high-performance, reparative solutions that benefit both stylists and their clients,” says Suveen Sahib, K18’s co-founder and CEO.
In alignment with the launch, K18 is collaborating with celebrity hair colorist Jack Martin, a leading expert in gray hair, to address the unique challenges of fine and aging hair.
Building bonds
Olaplex’s No.0.5 Scalp Longevity Treatment was revealed in tandem with a “reimagined” brand identity catering more to hair stylists as well as consumers.
“We want those two sides of our brand to come forward in our visual identity. We believe that it’s a true expression of our confidence in our heritage, our bold approach to innovation, and our passion for the creativity of the professional community,” Amanda Baldwin, CEO of Olaplex says.
The hair care brand says its new look will bring its values to the forefront with “dynamic visuals, an elevated digital presence, and a continued commitment to the synergy of science and style within the personal care sector.”