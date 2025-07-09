New study shows promising results in combating cellular aging for nutricosmetics
A “first-of-its-kind” study has provided clinical data on how tocotrienols can modulate key biomarkers of aging in humans. Daily supplementation with TocoGaia, a tocotrienol-rich vitamin E extract, helped better maintain telomerase activity — a key marker of genomic stability and cellular longevity — compared to placebo over 6 months.
Dr. Ariati Aris, scientific affairs specialist at PhytoGaia, tells Personal Care Insights that the study’s findings provide a foundation for a novel generation of nutricosmetic products that go beyond surface-level beauty to target deep cellular mechanisms of aging.
The study also showed preserved antioxidant enzyme activity and improvements in psychological well-being, suggesting broad anti-aging benefits.
TocoGaia, made by Malaysian biotechnology company PhytoGaia, is a full-spectrum vitamin E complex containing a naturally occurring ratio of tocotrienols to tocopherols. It is extracted from palm fruits without the use of chemical solvents.
“For the first time, we now have human clinical data showing that tocotrienols can modulate key biomarkers of aging, including telomerase activity, antioxidant enzyme levels, and inflammatory markers — all of which are deeply connected to both biological aging and visible skin aging,” Aris tells us.
“Research consistently shows that tocotrienols exhibit significantly stronger antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects [than tocopherols]. Studies have reported that tocotrienols are 40 to 60 times more potent than tocopherol in neutralizing free radicals, so much so that it is known as the ‘Super Vitamin E.’”
Cellular impact of tocotrienols
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, conducted by researchers at the National University of Malaysia, included 67 participants between the ages of 50 and 70. It was designed to test the effects of tocotrienol-rich vitamin E on quality of life, antioxidant status, and genomic stability.
Over six months, half of the participants consumed a beverage enriched with TocoGaia, while the other half received a placebo. Researchers used a range of biochemical and psychological assessments to evaluate the impact of the intervention, including WHOQOL (World Health Organization Quality of Life) psychological scoring, enzyme activity levels, and telomerase and inflammatory markers measurements.
The study found that TocoGaia helped preserve antioxidant enzyme activity, maintaining levels of key enzymes such as superoxide dismutase and catalase, which help neutralize reactive oxygen species and mitigate oxidative damage at the cellular level.
Psychological well-being also improved, with participants in the TocoGaia group reporting higher WHOQOL-psychological scores, indicating better mood and emotional stability.
Additionally, inflammatory markers, including tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α), interleukin 6 (IL-6), and transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β), were significantly reduced. Levels of 8-hydroxy-2’-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG), a marker of oxidative DNA damage, were also lower in the test group.
The trial reported no adverse effects, with clinical parameters such as insulin, cortisol, liver enzymes, and lipid levels remaining stable within normal ranges throughout the study.
Novel nutricosmetics
The clinical data opens doors for new product innovation in the nutricosmetics space.
“As consumers increasingly seek science-backed, multifunctional and clean label beauty solutions, we see enormous potential for ingredients like TocoGaia — particularly those supported by published clinical evidence,” Bryan See, VP at PhytoGaia, tells Personal Care Insights.
“This study helps position tocotrienols as a next-generation active for innovations in skin longevity, healthy aging, and holistic beauty formulations.”
According to See, the findings add value to tocotrienols beyond the beauty-from-within category. The company sees potential for integrating TocoGaia into a broad range of applications, from dietary supplements and functional beverages to topical skin care targeting invisible and visible aging aspects.
Supporting long-term cellular youthfulness
Telomerase, the enzyme that helps maintain the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, plays a crucial role in cellular longevity.
“As part of the normal aging process, telomeres progressively shorten over time. When telomeres become critically short, cells can no longer divide effectively, entering senescence or undergoing programmed cell death. This contributes to both biological signs and visible signs of skin aging, such as loss of elasticity, thinning skin, and wrinkles,” explains Aris.
She adds that by preserving or enhancing telomerase activity, cells can better maintain telomere length, delaying the onset of cellular aging.
In skin, oxidative stress, inflammation, and environmental damage, such as UV exposure and pollution, further accelerate telomere shortening, often leading to premature aging.
“Supporting telomerase activity, interventions can protect skin cells from this damage and maintain their regenerative potential,” says Aris.
“With our recent human clinical trial confirming a statistically significant increase in telomerase activity, we’re seeing translational evidence that tocotrienols in TocoGaia provide a promising strategy to support long-term cellular youthfulness and visible skin health.”
Clean label longevity
TocoGaia complies with European safety standards and is free from contaminants such as dioxins and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which are often found in conventional oil-based vitamin E extracts.
“The entire extraction only involves physical processes, which allows brands to capitalize on clean label claims. The clean extraction process does not involve using chemicals or solvents (first in the market) and via a non-biodiesel route, differentiating it from other tocotrienol producers,” says See.
With longevity, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within converging as key areas of consumer interest, PhytoGaia sees this trial as a step toward substantiating natural, science-driven solutions.
“We are actively collaborating with leading researchers and institutions on clinical trials. These studies aim to uncover new applications and provide additional evidence to support the efficacy and safety of our ingredients,” See concludes.