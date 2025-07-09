Trubar and Faace exit beauty sector amid strategy shifts and market strain
Trubar has sold off its No BS personal care brand, officially ending its involvement in the beauty category. Moreover, UK skin care brand Faace has ceased operations entirely after a failed acquisition.
Trubar, formerly Simply Better Brands, has divested its No BS line to an unnamed third-party buyer. The sale marks a complete exit from the personal care space, allowing the company to focus on its core business: plant-based protein snacks.
Meanwhile, Faace founder Jasmine Wicks-Stephens has confirmed the brand’s closure following the collapse of a sale agreement that had been in the works since last year. Wicks-Stephens has cited burnout and the emotional strain of the process.
Trubar streamlines portfolio
Trubar has sold all assets related to its No BS personal care line through its NO BS Life subsidiary. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The transaction proceeds will first be used to settle NO BS Life’s outstanding obligations, with any remaining funds to be distributed to its members.
“The sale of No BS’s business marks a continuation of our efforts to align our corporate identity with the brand driving our growth, Trubar,” says CEO Erica Groussman.
By divesting its non-core personal care assets, the company aims to sharpen its market presence in the snack category, where it sees higher growth potential.
Faace closes after buyer withdraws
UK-based skin care brand Faace is shutting down after a planned acquisition deal fell through. The brand’s founder announced the news in a LinkedIn video, explaining that she had been working on the sale since mid–2024 and believed she had found the right buyer. However, the deal collapsed in recent weeks.
“My brand is closing and I’m devastated,” Wicks-Stephens says in the video. “I still wholeheartedly believed in the brand and the product. But I just don’t have the mental resilience to keep taking the huge highs and massive lows.”
Founded in 2019, Faace launched with a mission to offer low-effort, hormone-responsive skin care to tackle issues such as stress, tiredness, periods, and menopause.
Its products were sold online and through several major UK retailers. In 2024, Faace secured a triple investment from Dragons’ Den investors Steven Bartlett, Peter Jones, and Touker Suleyman, raising hopes for further growth.
Despite this traction, the brand struggled with funding and market saturation. Wicks-Stephens publicly began seeking a buyer in July 2024 but could not finalize the deal. Without the sale, she decided to close the company altogether.