Brazil encourages artisanal beauty market with relaxed product regulations
Brazil has introduced a law exempting artisanal personal care products from registration in the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa).
The new legislation aims to simplify the production and marketing of hygiene products, cosmetics, and perfumes manufactured by small producers — particularly individual entrepreneurs.
The registration process involves submitting information on the product’s composition, safety, and labeling through the Anvisa website. Beauty products produced through artisanal processes are now excused from this mandatory sanitary registration.
The Brazilian government says that a future regulation will define “artisanal production” to clarify which products fall into the categorization.
The Brazilian beauty market ranks fourth worldwide.
Small business boom
Despite the waived registration, artisanal products must still comply with labeling requirements and sanitary oversight. Labeling rules include providing ingredients, expiration dates, usage instructions, and necessary warnings.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva enacted the law last week, but it will take effect on August 30 this year.
The law works to help smaller personal care business owners in Brazil, who help drive the market. Over 170,000 small beauty businesses opened in Brazil between January and September 2024, according to the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service.
The Brazilian beauty market has large players, but it is fragmented, and small and medium-sized businesses play a key role in its structure. Small businesses are vital to the Brazilian beauty market, contributing significantly to its size and dynamism.
Anvisa amendments
Earlier this summer, Anvisa restricted the time when amendments to cosmetics and personal care petitions could be submitted. The rule became effective June 9.
Amendments are now only accepted before the technical analysis begins. No further documents will be accepted once a petition is under analysis.
Complementary documents are allowed before the analysis starts. Missing mandatory documents will lead to automatic rejection.
The restriction aims to boost transparency and legal compliance.
Brazilian beauty news
Last week, GEKA, a company that provides beauty solutions, opened a facility in Brazil. The move increases production capacity, optimizes processes, and introduces technologies to the Brazilian beauty industry.
Givaudan recently announced that it will acquire a majority stake in Brazilian fragrance manufacturer Vollmens Fragrances to strengthen regional growth in Latin America and better serve local customers.
In other regional beauty news, Azelis signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Sharon Personal Care on Monday to distribute the cosmetic ingredient suppliers’ product portfolio in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
The companies say the partnership hopes to cater to the needs of Latin American consumers by embracing ethnic diversity and delivering high-performance products.
Earlier this year, global chemical distributor Univar Solutions announced it would be the sole distributor of cosmetic ingredients from Phenbiox in Brazil. The Italian natural and active ingredients manufacturer said the partnership would boost its presence in one of the world’s largest cosmetic markets while offering sustainable personal care solutions.