Univar Solutions partners with Phenbiox for natural personal care distribution in Brazil
Global chemical distributor Univar Solutions has announced it will be the sole distributor of cosmetic ingredients from Phenbiox in Brazil. The Italian manufacturer of natural and active ingredients says that through the partnership with Univar, it will get a boost into one of the world’s largest cosmetic markets while offering sustainable personal care solutions.
Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions, says the partnership with Phenbiox is a step forward in delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers.
“Phenbiox’s range of natural-origin actives and extracts will enable us to meet the growing demand for eco-conscious and effective beauty. We are excited to bring these cutting-edge ingredients to the Brazilian market, further enhancing our cosmetics customers’ formulations.”
Phenbiox says all its products can be used in organic-certified formulas. The company uses patented extraction methods to harness plants and fruits, ensuring 100% bioactivity.
Eco-consciousness at top
Apart from its plant-derived active ingredients, Phenbiox’s packaging is also environmentally friendly, aligning with Univar’s focus on creating a sustainable supply chain for cosmetics.
Dario Zanichelli, partner and manager for R&D activities and exports at Phenbiox, highlights that the partnership aims to combine sustainability and quality. He says that Phenbiox’s product portfolio allows beauty brands to create sustainable and effective formulations “using the power of nature,” which resonates with consumer demands.
Personal Care Insights previously spoke with Irena James, senior business development manager for Beauty and Personal Care at Univar Solutions, about the importance of sustainable practices in cosmetics, detailing its biotechnology.
“Biotechnology offers sustainable and carbon-friendly alternatives to traditional sourcing of skin care ingredients, reducing environmental impact while improving scalability and enhancing bioavailability. Biotech enables the customization of skin care products based on individual needs, offering a more targeted approach to skin care,” said James.
Prior expansion by Univar
Brazil is the fourth-largest beauty market globally. Univar Solutions previously increased its presence in Brazil by partnering with Dow, focusing on sun care, skin care, and cleansing products.
Univar also partnered with Koel to expand its distribution in North America through an agreement for cosmetic colorants and pigments.
Earlier this year, Univar partnered with dsm-firmenich to expand its beauty and personal care portfolio in Canada, the US, and Puerto Rico. The portfolio from the partner company includes fragrances, sun and hair care formulations, and bioactive skin care ingredients such as synthetic peptides and organically grown plant extracts.