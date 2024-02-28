Univar Solutions on providing high-performance skin care for evolving consumer demands
28 Feb 2024 --- Numerous trends point to consumers seeking beauty solutions that help satisfy the demand for products that promote health, well-being and sustainability.
In this first of a two-part series, Personal Care Insights connects with Irena James, senior business development manager for Beauty and Personal Care at Univar Solutions, to find out what the company is seeing, hearing and helping to create with clients and peers in the ever-evolving personal care and beauty industry.
Beauty routines that help consumers practice self-care for better health are a prominent focus for consumers. What up-and-coming innovations and formulations do you see in skin care?
James: Following the pandemic, shifts in consumer behavior have uncovered changing perspectives on self-care and beauty routines, which fostered a dynamic environment where consumers increasingly approach skin care through the lens of health, well-being and longevity. For example, brands like dsm-firmenich are developing skin care products utilizing vitamins in formulations, which has become a growing trend.
Brands and suppliers are creating a new generation of innovative, hybrid and multi-tasking products that include clean, sustainable and science-backed ingredients inspired by professional skin care treatments, ancient beauty routines and holistic practices.
The demand for high-performance, multi-functional skin care products continues to lead to innovative blending technologies that offer rapid results in hydration, surface skin smoothing and improved radiance. These technologies also provide:
- Skin protection
- Enhanced longevity and stress-related responses to fight pollution
- Blue light
- External and internal stressors
Sustainability trends show no sign of slowing down. How vital is biotech for companies as they try to meet consumer demand?
James: Biotechnology is one of the key factors driving innovation and revolutionizing ingredient technology and the effectiveness of skin care and personal care formulations. It allows for creating novel peptides, specialized enzymes, vitamins, biomimetic extracts and other cutting-edge bio-based ingredients through fermentation or bioengineering processes.
Biotechnology offers sustainable and carbon-friendly alternatives to traditional sourcing of skin care ingredients, reducing environmental impact while improving scalability and enhancing bioavailability. Biotech enables the customization of skin care products based on individual needs, offering a more targeted approach to skin care.
We continue to hear a lot about “skinification.” Innova Market Insights recently told us the spotlight will stay on key ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, with expanded use across more categories like hair and skin care. What do you think about the “skinification” trend?
James: “Skinification” is becoming one of the most well-established trends in the beauty and skin care industry, fueled by the integration of potent skin care ingredients into various cosmetic and personal care products. Combining antioxidants, multi-functional plant extracts and vitamins with makeup, sun, body and hair care creates multi-tasking, hybrid formats with additional skin care benefits and extended claims.
Examples of this trend include foundations that hydrate the skin or minimize sebum and control breakouts, sunscreens that soothe signs of irritation, fight oxidative damage and provide anti-pollution properties, and hair products that help normalize the scalp microbiome.
How does Univar Solutions stay on top of trends and deliver clients the necessary products?
James: Univar Solutions goes beyond traditional ingredient distribution, combining technical expertise, innovation and creativity while providing our customers with inspiring and authentic beauty and personal care formulations.
We prioritize customer innovation by highlighting the most up-to-date studies and benefits of our established technologies, partnering with dynamic suppliers, and further expanding cutting-edge formula development opportunities. Relationships with the industry’s top specialty ingredient suppliers provide our customers with quality chemicals from reputable manufacturers and unmatched value. We work hand-in-hand with our suppliers and customers to streamline their supply chains and maximize profitability.
The recent addition of sustainably sourced cosmetic actives from ImDerma Labs into our portfolio allows beauty brands access to novel technologies combining the best of nature and science. The partnership offers many applications in skin care, sun care and color cosmetics, bolstering anti-aging, soothing, hydrating, brightening and other sought-after benefits and claims.
Part two of our interview with Univar Solutions focuses on the growing trend of “well-aging” skin care and neurcosmetics.
By Anita Sharma